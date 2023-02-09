Ram Electric Truck Baptized Ram 1500 REV, Series Production to Begin in 2024

Revolution means a few things. For starters, we use revolutions per minute to measure engine speed. Revolution also stands for a change of paradigm, which is exactly what Ram promises from its first electric truck.
Originally revealed as the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the zero-emission truck will enter production sometime next year under a different name. Likely to arrive at dealers nationwide as a 2025 model, the electric half-ton pickup will be known as the Ram 1500 REV.
Mike Koval Jr., the chief executive officer in charge of the truck brand, has a pretty bleak explanation for this confusing nameplate. Speaking at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, the big kahuna informed the media in attendance that Ram started a revolution last year as it gathered feedback from consumers on what they’re looking for in an electric pickup. Had they listened to those consumers, the peeps at Ram might have decided on a nameplate that can’t be confused with range-extended electric vehicle.
It's also worthy of note that Ram will join the e-truck party later than Ford and General Motors. The Dearborn-based automaker has the F-150 Lightning, and General Motors currently makes the GMC Hummer EV. It will be soon joined by the Silverado EV and Sierra EV. And worse still for Ram 1500 REV, who could forget the Rivian R1T?
There’s no revolution in the half-ton segment to speak of, but rather a revolution for Ram. It will be hard to convince its loyal customers to switch from a Cummins inline-six turbo diesel or a naturally-aspirated V8 from the HEMI family for an e-pickup, but then again, that’s where the automotive industry is going due to federal regulations.
First and foremost, we know that STLA Frame is the name of the vehicle architecture underpinning the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. It’s designed for a maximum range of approximately 500 miles (800 kilometers) thanks to battery packs ranging between 159- and 200-plus kWh.
The 800-volt system is rated at up to 350 kW, meaning up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) of driving range in 10 minutes of DC fast charging. Prospective customers should also look forward to a multi-link rear suspension setup, similar to the one found in the F-150 Lightning.
Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA, further confirmed electric drive units as powerful as 330 kW during the Stellantis EV Day 2021 event. That’s 443 horsepower per axle, which means that 880-something ponies are possible if Ram intends to offer a hi-po specification of the upcoming 1500 REV.
