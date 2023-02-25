All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Unofficial Reveal Shows Everything, Inside and Out

The Japanese automaker is one of those household marquee names that exceed the boundaries of its traditional business. In fact, it was the world’s sixth most valuable brand last year.
According to the Interbrand ‘Top 100 Best Global Brands,’ the Rising Sun carmaker had a 10% jump last year that allowed it to move from seventh to sixth overall – trailed by eighth-placed Mercedes-Benz and the rapidly growing (32% surge in 2022 compared to the previous year) Tesla, now the twelfth most valuable brand, globally. That is not bad at all, right?
But it also means that Toyota has a lot of work to be done, and constantly. In North America, for example, the automaker just confirmed the return of the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition for the 2024 model year, the arrival of the Honda Pilot-trumping 362-hp Grand Highlander crossover, and is also expecting the impending market releases of the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, or of the rugged Trailhunter series. Plus, more novelties are coming, for sure – but that is for the rumor mill to whisper of and for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to portray.
One of the most hyped apparitions – allegedly coming live for the initial presentation sometime this fall before first deliveries kick off early next year – would be the next iteration of the best-selling Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. Once again crowned as the sales king of its segment with 237k units for the entirety of 2022, the third-gen N300 midsized vehicle has been around since early 2015, when it was introduced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.
Naturally, it has already gone through a traditional mid-life cycle facelift – which appeared for the 2020 model year – and is now just growing long in the tooth and counting the months left before new arrivals like the all-new Ford Ranger can play catch-up. No worries, though, as Toyota is diligently working on the development of the next iteration – as proven by the leaked patent images that show it to be a veritable mini-Tundra. But for those who cannot wait for the OEM to reveal it, there is always one solution to quench their thirst.
And the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have also come forth to imagine the CGI looks of the unreleased fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck. The host has left no digital stones unturned with this unofficial Tacoma TRD presentation, first speaking of the expected release timeline, about the leaked patents, the history of the series, and only then embarking on the virtual journey of discovery. The latter is also as complete as possible, with initial dark previews followed by the digital reveal of both interior and exterior goodies. Plus, of course, the host has not forgotten about the enticing body and cockpit color reel!
