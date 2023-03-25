Toyota Starts Teasing 2024 Tacoma, New Truck Gives Off Tundra Vibes

Toyota has published the first picture of the 2024 model year Tacoma, a very dark photograph that reveals Tundra-like styling for the mid-size pickup truck. The newcomer will face stiff competition from the redesigned Chevrolet Colorado and technically similar GMC Canyon, plus the 2024 model year Ford Ranger.
Often spied by the carparazzi in recent months, Toyota’s new truck has also been leaked by design patents filed with the National Institute of Industrial Property of Brazil. Greatly influenced by an electric truck concept from late 2021, the fourth-generation Tacoma switches to a brand-new platform shared with the larger Tundra.
TNGA-F is the culprit, a body-on-frame platform introduced by the Land Cruiser 300 series. Also employed by the LX and Sequoia, this architecture was designed with electrified assistance in mind. That’s why the Tundra can be had with a hybrid V6 powertrain, and that’s why TNGA-F vehicles don’t feature V8 options.
Expected to hit dealer showrooms before year’s end, the 2024 Tacoma in the shadowy teaser appears to be rocking huge wheels. There is a high possibility of the Tundra’s Capstone trim level to be adapted for the smaller truck, a luxury grade that comes exclusively with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 powertrain. The mid-size pickup will reportedly get a combustion-only I4 turbo for lesser trim levels and hybrid-assisted setup.
Sources close to the Japanese automaker’s U.S. division understand that a 2.4-liter turbo is the culprit, namely the T24A-FTS used by quite a few Toyota and Lexus vehicles. The Highlander sport utility vehicle makes 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) at 1,700 revolutions per minute, whereas the hybrid-infused I4 of the Lexus RX 500h cranks out an impressive 366 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) on full song.
If the all-new Tacoma does get I4-only powertrains, which is only natural given the V6-only range of its half-ton sibling, then look forward to a few truck-specific upgrades for the aforementioned T24A-FTS engine. General Motors did it as well with the 2.7-liter turbo I4 of the Colorado and Canyon, which differs in certain respects from the 2.7-liter turbo I4 of the Cadillac CT4 and CT4-V compact executive sedans. General Motors also offers the L3B engine in the Silverado and Sierra.
Another novelty of the 2024 Tacoma comes in the guise of an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the six-speed automatic of the current generation. Hearsay suggests the manual tranny will be sadly discontinued.
No fewer than 237,323 units of the outgoing Taco were sold in 2022 stateside, which is more trucks compared to the Colorado (89,197) and Canyon (27,819) combined. Pricing for the 2023 model starts at $27,750 sans freight for the SR with the Access Cab. At the other end of the spectrum, the TRD Pro off-road trim level comes exclusively as a Double Cab for $47,185 at the very least.
