2022 – 2023 Toyota Tundra Instrument Cluster May Go Blank, Software Update Fixes It

Ever since deliveries began for the 2022 model year, the V6-only Tundra was riddled with issues that made owners and Toyota scratch their heads in disbelief. Once a paragon of reliability among half-ton pickups, the long-running Tundra has been recalled once again over a problem that could have been avoided during the development phase.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Japanese automaker started receiving reports from U.S. dealers in October 2022, alleging instances where the digital instrument cluster would intermittently go blank. The following month, the number of field reports ballooned.
As if that wasn’t a bit worrying, that month saw a handful of 12.3-inch clusters going blank during final inspection at the TMMTX assembly plant in San Antonio and while in transit to dealers. The subject parts were promptly collected by Toyota for further investigation. The Japanese automaker also involved Denso Corporation, the supplier of the 12.3-inch cluster, in its investigation.
Denso, which previously had to recall millions of subpar fuel pumps, has successfully duplicated the blank screen condition. The automotive components manufacturer also identified a software thread change from previous versions, namely a display driver thread change with the potential to cause the blank screen condition. In light of this finding, Toyota determined a noncompliance with certain paragraphs of motor vehicle safety standard 101.
The gist of it is that the failure to display certain indicators and telltales can reduce the driver’s recognition of the conditions represented by said indicators and telltales. In this scenario, the NHTSA highlights an increased risk of crashing a given vehicle.
Dealers have already been instructed to update the combination meter ECU software at no cost to affected owners, who will receive Toyota-branded envelopes by first-class mail no later than April 23rd, 2023. The subject digital instrument clusters are listed in the recall report attached below under three part numbers, namely 83800-0CW32, 83800-0CS72, and – finally – 83800-0CW42.
The recalled population features build dates ranging between October 4th, 2022 and January 11th, 2023. Said pickups were built for the 2022 and 2023 model years, but Toyota didn’t mention which trim levels and powertrains are called back. Toyota did explain that unresponsive applications may force the instrument cluster’s electronic control module to stop all application threads to restart the system. Toyota claims the system may not restart in certain conditions due to iffy coding.
Currently listed at $37,865 excluding destination charge for the base specification, the 2023 model year Tundra is available in two cab styles with three bed lengths. The pictured Capstone is the most lavish trim level available, although the TRD Pro is the most off-road capable of the bunch thanks to an e-controlled locking rear differential, Fox-supplied shock absorbers, and a 1.1-inch front lift.
The Capstone and TRD Pro both feature the i-FORCE MAX hybrid V6 powertrain with 4x4. Lesser variants get the twin-turbocharged V6 engine in two states of tune.
