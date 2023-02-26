Drive This Toyota if You Love Reliability, Says a Known Internet Mechanic

Unless you have time a lot of time to wait or enough money to pay the dealership hikes for a new vehicle, buying a used car is what you may wish to do right now. But what should you choose? Well, if dependability is something you prioritize and SUV is the preferred body type, then you might want to listen to what this pretty popular mechanic has to say.
Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and Acura have gained quite a reputation among car owners. These Japanese automakers are highly regarded by both drivers and technicians. Even though there might be a couple of bad units here and there, the four manufacturers are known and liked for the simple yet sturdy drivetrains they created along the way.
Known as Car Wizard, David Long has impressed many Americans with his skills and blatant honesty. One of the things that propelled him to some internet fame was his collaboration with various YouTube stars. Besides this, he also runs a very successful shop in Newton, Kansas, called Omega Auto Clinic. So, now you know that you are in good hands. This recommendation is made by someone who has the necessary expertise to advise buyers who are on the fence about what they should get as their first or next vehicle.
Car Wizard decided to share his opinion about this eight-year-old SUV made by Toyota and called it “a gotta buy,” essentially indicating that it earned his seal of approval. It’s the 2015 4Runner. The Japanese auto brand has been manufacturing the vehicle for quite some time. Introduced globally in 1984, the SUV is now on its fifth generation and desperately needs a proper upgrade. Fortunately, for the 2024 model year, we will get a new SUV based on the same platform as the all-new Tundra.
The mechanic argues this V6-powered Toyota rarely breaks as he inspects a 70,000-mile (112,654-kilometer) 4Runner, which was dropped at his shop for thorough verification. The four-liter power unit puts out 270 hp (274 ps) and 278 lb-ft (377 Nm)of torque, which is enough to move around the 4,805 lb (2,180 kg) SUV with passengers and cargo thanks to its 1,495 lb (678 kg) payload.
Car Wizard says this SUV's internals are put together nicely, and there's enough room to do any required work with ease. That means two things – less labor and cheaper repair costs.
After putting the vehicle on the lift, the mechanic explains that the most important parts found under the SUV are metal which can increase the life expectancy of the vehicle because stronger materials offer enhanced protection. A thorough look revealed absolutely no issues other than some rusty bits.
Despite recommending the 2015 4Runner to anyone who is considering buying a used SUV right now, Long warns everyone to check any vehicle that’s being considered for acquisition by taking it to an authorized mechanic.
Car Wizard’s recommendation is incredibly important for one simple reason – you could select a vehicle that appears to be A-OK but hide major issues that can only be discovered through a thorough inspection. Sellers can appear trustworthy, but it’s always a good idea to not take them for their word and involve a third party that can confirm what’s being said about the car.
Moreover, buying into this level of reliability is not going to be cheap, so it’s better to get used to the idea in advance.
Finally, don’t forget to check the mechanic's list of all-wheel-drive vehicles that are worth buying if the 2015 Toyota 4Runner is not an option.
