2023 Toyota Aygo X Goes Undercover With New Fashion-Inspired Special Edition

After Mercedes’ collaboration with Moncler, which gave birth to the puffed-up G-Class art piece recently, it is now time for Toyota to join forces with Undercover’s head designer, Jun Takahashi, for a limited edition version of the Aygo X.
Officially dubbed the Toyota Aygo X Undercover, it just celebrated its premiere in conjunction with the fashion brand’s catwalk show at the Paris Fashion Week. It features several design updates inside and out inspired by Takahashi’s “creative philosophies of non-conformity and breaking stereotypes,” the automaker says, and its production will be capped at 5,000 copies.
On the outside, the new Aygo X Undercover features a bi-tone finish, combining gray as the main hue with black on several panels. To further emphasize its youthful nature, they also gave it red accents. These can be seen on the central lower part of the front bumper, on the side skirts, and at the rear. Red also partially decorates the 18-inch alloy wheels, otherwise finished in black. Additional ‘Undercover’ influences bedeck the roof, in the form of the ‘Chaos’ and ‘Balance’ decals presented in white.
Opening the door will reveal additional special touches that further set this special edition apart from the regular models. These include special branding in the seats, and the monogram-patterned floor mats. Elsewhere, it remains the same urban crossover, with identical gear that comprises, depending on the selected trim level, things such as the touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration, wireless charging pad, and a selection of driving assistance gizmos. These also vary depending on the grade and include pre-collision with pedestrian and cyclist detection, emergency steering assist, driver attention alert, parking sensors, and others.
In the United Kingdom, Toyota is asking at least £20,095 for the new Aygo X Undercover, or $24,180 at today’s exchange rates, with the five-speed manual transmission. This places it at the top of the family, above the Aygo X Air Edition that starts at £19,365 ($23,301). The Exclusive and Edge are priced from £18,895 ($22,736) and £17,085 ($20,558) respectively. The lineup kicks off from £15,975 ($19,222) with the Pure. These prices are for cars equipped with the five-speed manual transmission. The automatic gearbox is a £1,100 ($1,327) affair across the range on all trim levels bar the range-topping Air Edition, where it costs £1,180 ($1,420) Toyota’s official website reveals. All models pack a 72 ps (71 hp/53 kW) 1.0-liter gasoline engine, and they’re offered with front-wheel drive solely.
Replacing the older Aygo, and sporting a crossover-ish flair, the Aygo X came out towards the end of 2021, with styling inspired by the Prologue Concept. It is built on the GA-B platform shared with the Aqua, Yaris, and Yaris Cross, and it has a larger footprint compared to its predecessor. The youthful design inside and out, joined by many features for a car in this class, make it an interesting proposal in Europe’s A segment, which is far less popular today than it used to be.
