Toyota Launches All-New Aygo X Urban Crossover Because "Everybody Deserves a Cool Car"

Built on a shared platform with the Citroen C1 and the Peugeot 106, the first-generation Aygo seemed to be the more sensible choice out of the three. However, its 2014 successor pulled a 180-degree turn on that, sporting a very distinct Japanese design (read "Manga") with a black X across the front (optional) that that gave it a bit of a superhero vibe. It was still the most affordable Toyota model, but it was also one of the coolest - and definitely the most youth-oriented in its segment across all manufacturers.Now, Toyota is doubling down on that with the release of the new Aygo X - the production version of its Aygo X prologue concept car. The resemblance between the two cars is pretty obvious, which is something we shouldn't normally even mention, but given the way other manufacturers have conducted themselves in the past in similar circumstances, it's worth pointing out the "prologue" wasn't just a crazy concept that ultimately had nothing in common with the finished product.The "X" in the name, the black plastic body elements, as well as the overall presence of the car, leave nothing to be guessed over what Toyota thinks the Aygo X is. They call it a "compact urban crossover" and, based on its exterior dimensions (235 mm longer, 125 mm wider, and 50 mm taller than its predecessor), you can see why the company isn't shy of using "compact" in its description, even though the word might have you think of a segment to tiers higher.All this extra bulk does translate into interior gains as well, therefore the Aygo X has 45 mm of extra shoulder space as well as 60 more liters added to the trunk space (now sitting at 231 liters). It's worth pointing out at this point the crossover is built on the company's GA-B platform, the same used for the new Yaris and Yaris Cross models.By now, everybody has probably got wise to the way manufacturers use the word "crossover", especially in the lower segments. The Aygo X makes no exception - the only things that make the new Aygo X a crossover are the slightly enhanced ground clearance (11 mm) and a raised seating position (by 55 mm).Power is provided by the Japanese company's 1.0-liter three-cylinder 1KR-FE engine producing 71 hp (72 PS) and 91 Nm (67 lb-ft) of maximum torque. Those are hardly numbers to lose your mind over, but it's worth mentioning the Aygo X can weigh between 940 and 1,015 kilograms (2,072 to 2,238 lbs), so it'll be just nimble enough. Well, at least as long as you don't opt for theoption and stick to the six-speed manual.Toyota isn't relying just on the technical aspects of the new Aygo X to lure its clients. In fact, it looks like it might just be banking even more on an emotional response. With its two-tone exterior, spice-inspired paint colors, and retractable canvas roof, you could argue the Aygo X is now the sexiest offering in its segment.So, about those colors. The Aygo X prologue was presented in "sparkling Chilli Red" (a red paint with sparkling blue metallic flakes), and the paint option makes it through to the production model as well. With it come three other selected colors, each with a theme inspired by a more or less exotic condiment.We have the dark kaki called "Cardamom", the light beige you would probably call "tan", but Toyota refers to as "Ginger", and the blue-meets-purple coating named "Juniper". As an extra, for the first six months of sales only, Toyota is offering a special Limited edition Aygo X in Cardamom that features matte Mandarina ("orange" to you and me) accents, as well as bespoke 18-inch (the maximum size for the X) black alloys.On the technology front, you can expect the standard features from the Aygo X: a reasonably-sized central display - 9 inches, in this case - wireless charging, and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay."Everybody deserves a cool car," says Ian Cartabiano, Design Director of Toyota European Design and Development. "When I look at the Aygo X prologue, I’m really proud to say that ED² Team created exactly that. I’m excited to see it revolutionizing the segment."Designed in Europe for the European market, the Toyota Aygo X will go on sale next year. Prices have not been released yet but considering all the extras - not to mention the current state of the industry - expect the X to command a serious premium over the previous model. However, it'll still be the most accessible Toyota, but also, as Ian Cartabiano said, "a cool car".