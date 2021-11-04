5 Toyota Hilux Gets Dropped From 10,000 Ft., the Highest Level of Car Abuse Ever

Unrestored 1969 Toyota Hilux Found in a Shed, Parked for 32 Years

Toyota Hilux isn’t necessarily the kind of barn find that we come across very often, but of course, trucks can too end up being abandoned by their owners in storage. 19 photos



Originally purchased by a Japanese farmer who used it for 20 years, the Hilux was moved into long-term storage when the owner bought a new



The current owner of the



In other words, the vehicle hasn’t even been cleaned, so the new owner will be the one who’ll have the opportunity to discover pretty much everything about this Hilux.



Worth knowing, however, is the engine was running just fine before the truck was moved into storage. But given eBay seller



This all-original Hilux also comes with the owner’s manual, which was found in the glove box, and it goes without saying it also exhibits an unsurprising amount of rust here and there. A full restoration is definitely recommended, though some people might just want to use it as a regular driver with some simple fixes.



