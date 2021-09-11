4 Widebody Toyota Hilux "NASCAR" Is All Go

This JDM Exclusive Toyota Hilux Surf is Ready for a Big American Tour

If you started seething with rage watching Cody of WhistlinDiesel drop an imported Toyota Hilux pickup truck 15,000 feet (4,572 meters) from underneath a helicopter, there are happily still a handful of these tough-as-nails Japanese utility trucks out there. Hopefully, prospective buyers will treat them better than Cody. 18 photos



Externally, this Hilux appears to have shrugged off most of the signs of aging on vehicles this old. Things like the bodywork, paintwork, and interior all appear to be in very fair condition considering how old it is and how far it’s traveled.



Under the hood of this Hilux is the 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that, while not very powerful, is one of the most reliable propulsion systems fitted on any vehicle in recent history. As Jeremy Clarkson famously demonstrated by dropping one into the ocean and off a building. (It started up and ran both times after all of that).



With aftermarket chunky mud tires on all four wheels, this Toyota truck is ready and able to go head to head with the best off-roaders and 4x4s America has to offer. After import taxes and U.S. customs fees, the seller estimates that this truck will go for a sum between $21,000 and $22,000.



