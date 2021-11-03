Yee, And Dare I Say, Haw, 2022 Tundra Named Texas Truck of the Year

Texans are known the world over for liking three things in varying orders, big Stetsons, bigger steaks, and even bigger pickup trucks. Whether or not that's a blatant stereotype on par with all Germans wearing lederhosen is beside the point. But if a gaggle of belt buckle toting good old American boys will accept a foreign manufacturer as the makers of the best pickup in the state, it's probably something worth buying yourself.
First of all, who's this magical Texan arbiter of what is and isn't the best truck in the Lone Star State? Well, according to Toyota, that would be the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA), doing so at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo event reported on by Toyota on November 3rd this year.
Members of this proud organization must have been more than impressed with the new i-FORCE 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine and available i-FORCE MAX 3.5L twin-turbo V6 hybrid. Low-end torque is a virtue to pickup truck drivers in Texas and anywhere else for that matter. With 583 lb-ft (790.4 Nm) on tap, those are better numbers than some heavy-duty dually trucks were putting out 15 years ago or so.
We're sure the lads at TAWA were also tickled pink by the plethora of features on the new Tundra. These are veterans of the bare-bones Cummins IDI tin-cans of the 70s and 80s, mind you. So the available 12.1-inch touch screen display with integrated backup camera and Android/Apple car play must be even more of a treat for these folks.
The class-leading fuel economy and off-roading chops via the available Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control (CRAWL), and selectable rear locker is just more gravy on this country fried steak of a vehicle. The new Toyota truck should hit dealership floors sometime in late December 2021, just in time to wrap in a Texas-sized bow for the holidays, yee haw indeed.
