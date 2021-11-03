3 2022 Toyota Tundra Isn't Ready for Ram TRX Brawl, But It Could Fight a Raptor

2022 Toyota Tundra Arrives at SEMA Wearing Supersonic Red and Several Custom TRD Bits

Among Toyota’s several concept vehicles prepped especially for this year’s SEMA Show, lies this heavily accessorized 2022 Tundra, wearing a Supersonic Red paint and various off-road-focused upgrades that will be offered in dealerships across the U.S. following the truck’s on-sale date. 19 photos



“Customization is important to many truck owners, and Tundra customers will be thrilled to know we will have well over 100 accessories available,” said Toyota exec, Lisa Materazzo. “Our accessories teams have been busy working on these great products, and what better place to show them off than SEMA?”



Powering this 2022 Tundra, on display at the Last Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall entrance, is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, producing a total of 389 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, which is pretty good for an entry-level power unit. That being said, the new Tundra is also available with an all-new hybrid drivetrain, dubbed i-Force Max. This one puts down 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque.



Pricing for the First, there's the TRD Off Road package, which adds Multi-Terrain Select, CRAWL Control (a sort of low-speed cruise control for off-roading), Downhill Assist Control and an electronic rear differential lock. Then we have the TRD lift kit, which provides an additional 2.6-inches of ground clearance, while also increasing the approach, departure and breakover angles by 5, 1 and 2 degrees respectively.Other accessories visible on this truck include the TRD skid plate, TRD cast aluminum running boards, a bed extender, a dash camera, two swing-out storage boxes in the bed, a Tundra bed mat, a folding hard tonneau cover, TRD Off-Road wheel and tire package, and a console safe to store your valuables.

