Kairos Superyacht by Oceanco and Pininfarina Is Here to Break, Re-Write the Rules

3 Toyota GR Yaris Is Way Faster Than You Think, Watch It Drag Race an Audi RS Q8

More on this:

Toyota Exec Says They Could Build a Hot GR Aygo X, but Will They?

Toyota’s city car has evolved into a tiny crossover for the new generation, which is understandable, considering that consumers cannot have enough of such vehicles. It is named the Aygo X , shares its construction with the bigger Yaris, and celebrated its world premiere just a few days ago. 7 photos kW ) and 93 Nm (69 lb-ft) of torque, which can be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT .



But will the powertrain family eventually expand, and if so, is a hot GR Aygo X on the agenda?



“Whatever our plans, this car may deserve looking at the chassis, the body rigidity – the potential in making a more sporty version. Let’s be clear: it’s not in our plans, but you will discover yourself and maybe comment to help us understand how much potential you see in that,” Carlucci said, ending his comment with three simple words that leave the door open for such a model: “never say never.”



A hypothetical rival to the likes of the



So, should Toyota go ahead and build a hot version of the Aygo X? If there is enough demand, maybe they will, so your opinion is definitely important. It will launch in Europe starting next year, with pricing to be announced in due course, and it has a single engine option. Thus, customers will have to settle for the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter gasoline unit, rated at 72 ps (71 hp / 53) and 93 Nm (69 lb-ft) of torque, which can be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or aBut will the powertrain family eventually expand, and if so, is a hot GR Aygo X on the agenda? Autocar popped the big question to the brand’s Vice President for Europe, Andrea Carlucci. You see, normally car companies do not speak about possible upcoming models, so it would have been easier for the exec to play this card. However, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a hot derivative.“Whatever our plans, this car may deserve looking at the chassis, the body rigidity – the potential in making a more sporty version. Let’s be clear: it’s not in our plans, but you will discover yourself and maybe comment to help us understand how much potential you see in that,” Carlucci said, ending his comment with three simple words that leave the door open for such a model: “never say never.”A hypothetical rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Up! GTI , the GR Aygo X would need to have a beefed up design, sporty suspension, and bigger brakes. It would also need a punchier lump under the hood, but you shouldn’t hold your breath for the GR Yaris’ 1.6-liter turbo-three, which yanks out 257 hp in the European specification. That model is built on a bespoke platform that combines the front end of the GA-B (normal Yaris) and rear end of the GA-C (Corolla), hence the implementation of the all-wheel drive system.So, should Toyota go ahead and build a hot version of the Aygo X? If there is enough demand, maybe they will, so your opinion is definitely important.