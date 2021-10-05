2022 Toyota Aygo X Tiny Crossover Confirmed Ahead of Next Month’s Unveiling

Toyota believes there is no such thing as having too many crossovers. Thus, after the Yaris Cross, they are now getting ready to launch an even smaller model, named the Aygo X, which will supposedly replace the current Aygo altogether, as there will no longer be a hatchback variant.
As Peugeot and Citroen have reportedly given up on the city car segment, the next generation Aygo will bear Toyota’s signature only. The 2022 Aygo X “is unique in the small car/A-segment,” the automaker claims, and will be built around the TNGA-B platform.
If that sounds familiar, you’re not wrong, because the construction is otherwise shared with the latest Yaris and Yaris Cross (GR Yaris uses a mix of the GA-B and GA-C). The new Aygo X, however, with the ‘X’ in its name being pronounced ‘cross’ according to Toyota, will not step on its bigger sibling’s toes, as it will be smaller and more accessible.
Planed, designed, and produced in Europe for the local market, the 2022 Aygo X will officially enter production at the brand’s Kolin plant in the Czech Republic. It is expected to use the company’s familiar powertrains, some of which could be shared with the slightly larger models. Previous reports have spoken of a self-charging hybrid, in addition to the usual gasoline offering(s). The small crossover will not go down the battery-electric route, though, not at first anyway.
Serving as the successor of the second-generation Aygo, which has been around since 2014, together with its C1 and 108 cousins from Citroen and Peugeot respectively, the 2022 Aygo X will remain their most affordable product. In terms of rivals, it will continue to take on the likes of the VW Up!, Skoda Citigo, SEAT Mii, Hyundai i10, Suzuki Ignis, and other such models, albeit with a slightly increased ground clearance.
