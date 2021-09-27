Toyota GR Yaris Is Way Faster Than You Think, Watch It Drag Race an Audi RS Q8

2 BMW X5 M Competition Vs Audi RS Q8 Drag Race Has a Very Hairy Moment

The Audi RS Q8 should have absolutely no problem beating a Toyota GR Yaris in a drag battle, right? Actually, that would be a big no, because the ultracool hot hatch is not only fun on twisty roads, thanks to the bespoke suspension, all-wheel drive, and other mods, but also very quick in a straight line. 6 photos



Arguably one of the best cars in the segment, the GR Yaris doesn’t seem that exciting when looking at the specs. It packs a modest three-banger under the hood, with a 1.6-liter displacement and forced induction, rated at 257 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque.The European model can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in less than 5.5 seconds, and can top out at 143 mph (230 kph). The Japanese variant, which uses the same mix, complete with the six-speed manual gearbox, is a bit punchier. It boasts 268 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). Enhancing it is the optional Circuit Pack, with its front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, performance-tuned suspension, and 18-inch alloys wrapped in sticky tires from Michelin.By comparison, the RS Q8 sits in a totally different league. Its turbo’d 4.0-liter V8 mill is good for 592 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and the quick-shifting eight-speed auto directs the thrust to the quattro all-wheel drive system. The zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is a 3.8-second affair, and flat-out, it can do 155 mph (250 kph) before the speed limiter kicks in.It’s more than obvious which one holds the upper ground, but would it be safe to bet on the RS Q8 as it goes to half-mile war with the GR Yaris? You are about to find out, and you’ll also see this true pocket rocket take on a Porsche 911 Turbo and a BMW M3.