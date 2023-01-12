The Toyota Aygo X Air Edition Gets a Bright New Brass Gold Color Option

The Toyota Aygo X urban crossover emerged in late 2021 as a production version of the Aygo X prologue concept car and as a breath of fresh air in the mini segment. To fulfill its promise of offering something fresh and new, Toyota revealed the Aygo X Air Edition in November 2022, and now, it's updated its offering with a bright new Brass Gold color option.
The special Air Edition came in four "spiced" themed shades - Juniper Blue, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige, and Cardamom Green. Furthermore, it boasted a brand-new feature meant to open your minds to the great outdoors. I'm talking about a full-length, power-retracting canvas roof, which came as standard.
The equipment specification matches the regular Aygo X Edge, including a multimedia system with an eight-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). Other features are the reversing camera, front fog lights, automatic wipers, and front and rear parking sensors.
The brand-new Brass Gold color option is neatly blended with the black exterior body elements, and it's also reflected in the vehicle's 18-inch matt black alloy wheels – two of the spokes are highlighted in the same gold paint.
The external styling is continued in the Aygo's cabin – the upper door trims, air vent surrounds, and the center console frame boasts a matching color. Contrast accents on the black fabric seat complete the look.
Aygo X Air Edition with standard features that make driving more accessible and enjoyable – you'll discover systems such as Automatic High Beam, intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, and Road Sign Assist. The brand keeps you safe with other active safety and driver assistance functions such as the Pre-Collision System or Emergency Steering Assist. They're all part of Toyota's Safety Sense equipment.
Customization is available online, but the options are quite limited – you can now choose between the five color options, each with its own interior. The only things you can change besides that are the wheels, and you can opt for other minor element packages, such as the Essential Protection Pack, which offers front and rear mudflaps, rubber floor mats, a boot liner, and door handle protection films.
Performance-wise, the Aygo X Air edition will feel most at home in urban environments. Its dimension makes it ideal for city driving, but don't expect any mind-blowing performance. Its three-cylinder, 1.0-liter engine outputs a mere 72 hp (52 kW or 73 ps), with 93 Nm (69 ft-lbs.) of torque at 4,400 rpm. The vehicle maxes out at 93 mph (150 kph), and it'll take 14.8 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph).
To make driving through traffic more stress-free, you can select an automatic transmission, although that's an extra. The Toyota Aygo X Air Edition can only be purchased online through the Toyota UK official website. It has a base price of £19,365 ($23,552 or €21,980) if you go for a stick shift, while the automatic version is £20,545 ($24,990 or €23,222).
