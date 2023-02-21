Mercedes G-Class Turns Into the Puffer-Class in Moncler's Hands Because Fashion

If the Michelin man could have any car he wanted, then it would probably be the Project Mondo G. Made by Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with Moncler, representing the latter company’s first automotive partnership, this distinct G-Class is nothing more than an art piece.
Teased almost two weeks ago, the Mercedes-Benz Project Mondo G was showcased today (February 21, 2023), at the Moncler ‘The Art of Genius’ show part of the London Fashion Week, and it is the most extreme take on the iconic G-Wagen that we have seen so far.
Its proportions are anything but small, as it measures 4.6 meters (181 inches) in length. The art piece is a massive 3.4 meters (134 in) wide, and 2.8 meters (110 in) tall, and it tips the scales at 2.5 tons (5,510 lbs). So, what’s with the exaggerated design, you ask? Well, it was inspired by Moncler’s puffer jackets, hence the quilted styling of the roof, complete with a zipper-like piece for extra effect, and the parts behind the B pillars.
Making the vehicle look ready to take on pretty much any terrain without being stuck, the wheels are on the monster truck side of things, and they contribute to the exaggerated proportions of this G-Class. If it is one thing that we do like, that is the patina-like finish applied to it, and that very retro-like grille, flanked by the modern LED headlights. The front and rear bumpers have an old-school design to them, and there is a traditional ‘Mercedes-Benz’ emblem adorning the tailgate on the right-hand side.
“Because of over-dimensional and exaggerated language of forms, it’s polarizing art to set new impulses and trends,” the Group’s chief designer, Gorden Wagener, who styled it, said. “The collaboration with Moncler inspired us to create a real iconic sculpture on wheels – a very bold design statement: our Project Mondo G. Based on our design philosophy ‘Sensual Purity,’ this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets.”
Will Mercedes’ newly-formed partnership with Moncler eventually pave the road for a few limited-edition cars, maybe based on the second-generation G-Class? Your guess is as good as ours, as they haven’t announced it, but it is possible that we might see some Moncler-badged vehicles from the three-pointed star brand in the near future, perhaps with exclusive upholstery and trim on the inside resembling their puffer jackets. Mind you, that’s our two cents on the matter, with emphasis on ‘perhaps,’ and even if such a limited edition (or maybe more) would make sense from a marketing perspective, it wouldn’t have to be accompanied by a jaw-dropping price tag in order to be profitable.
