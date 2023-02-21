Twin-Turbo Mustang Drags Vintage GMC and Corvette, Absolute Destruction Ensues

What happened when “350 of America’s quickest street cars descended on sunny Florida for five days of drag-and-drive competition?” Well, one thing you can be sure of – they were not there to hold back on anything.
Sick the Mag’s Sick Week 2023, presented by Gear Vendors, took place between February 12 and 17, and dragstrip enthusiasts had just about everything, including new personal bests, wrecks, accidents, and general mechanical carnage and mayhem – all in the safe environment of well-prepped racetracks like the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando, Florida.
Actually, the dragstrip was retconned as ‘Sick Orlando World’ for the duration of the event – but the only ones who did not have a healthy five-day drag-and-drive competition were the ones who saw their rides broken after just a few passes. All the others, meanwhile, got to enjoy the outstanding conditions (there was no rain like last year, for example), the full roster of racer foes, the scenic drives between each track, as well as hundreds, if not thousands, of like-minded enthusiasts.
Alas, not everyone could drop by to socialize, party, cruise along with the participants, and watch the mind-blowing elapsed times and trap speeds. No worries, though, as many vlogs have dutifully covered either the entire event or at least parts of it. As such, here is also the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube who continues the vast coverage of Sick Week 2023’s coolest low-second rides with a fresh highlight feature that (mostly) focuses on a lime-green Ford Mustang.
The fifth generation S-197 II monster now has little in common with the original 5.0-liter Coyote V8 pony car, as Brett Lasala’s ride is now a true behemoth allegedly worthy of a 2,000-pony stable. Whether that figure is correct is anyone’s guess, but the car nicknamed ‘Snot Rocket 2.0’ has already made a name for itself around the racing circuit as it strived to cover itself with six-second glory. This year was no exception, and the first ‘victim’ we see in the video embedded below was an unsuspecting vintage Chevy Corvette C2 that looked stupendous yet quite tame at the same time when next to the lime Coyote.
The race result speaks for itself – 6.96s victory at 211 mph (340 kph) for the Mustang, and the videographer did not even bother filming the classic Corvette’s result as his attention was quickly drawn to the crazy Volvo station wagon that duked it out with a little Honda Civic mutant (at 0:45) and showed it loves seven-second wins. Last but not least, at the 1:09 mark, we came back to the green Blue Oval because it had to face another vintage ride – this time, a classic GMC truck. And it seems the brawl pleased both racer and ride, as the outlandish Ford absolutely demolished its adversary by way of 6.68s versus 11.57s ETs!
