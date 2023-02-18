The Stig Drag Races a 500+ HP Golf R Against the Tuned German Triad of Audi-BMW-Mercedes

Some say he sometimes drives fast, but only when he's in a car, and he gets distracted by setting up his car mid-race. All we know is he's called Ben Collins, he used to be the Stig on Top Gear's Clarkson-Hammond-and-May days, and he sits behind the wheel of a heavily tuned VW Golf R for an all-German-cars drag race. All courtesy of Mat Watson and his carwow YouTube Channel.

20 photos Photo: YouTube/carwow