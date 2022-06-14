The Stig Drives an Aggressive Twin-Turbo Lamborghini, Can't Stop Laughing "Like an Idiot"

Ben Collins, famously known on Top Gear as ‘The Stig’, might be the most experienced car driver on the planet. He’s tested many fast and slow cars, piercing through Top Gear’s test track’s final tight left-hander corner “Gambon” with A+ precision. It takes a lot to please such an expert, but the folks over at Sheepey Race had something in store for him.
Alex Soto of Sheepey Race has built a reputation for tunning Supercars. Sheepey Race is the talk of the town when it comes to pushing big numbers on Ferraris and Lamborghinis. All you need to do is think of a power band, and they’ll match it (if it’s reasonable enough).
They'll slap an ‘Angry Sheep’ sticker on their best builds. It is code for aggressive powertrain, meaning it could be pushing well over 1,500 hp (1,521 ps), and it’s best not to ask for a challenge or risk getting humiliated.
Soto invited The Stig to their location to check out some of their high-powered Lamborghinis. The Stig has tested hundreds of Lamborghinis for Top Gear, but Sheepey Race’s build was unlike anything he’s driven before. A 2,500 whp twin-turbo V10 Lamborghini.
The face The Stig made when Sheepey Race’s lead fabricator Nick casually showed him a stage-three (2,600 hp-capable) Lamborghini V10 turbo-kit is priceless. He paused for a second dumbstruck, and asked, “2,600 hp for a street car?”
Nick took him around for a few pulls in one of their aggressive builds. It’s hard not to notice The Stig giggles in anticipation of his turn behind the wheel.
When he finally got behind the wheel, the first question he asked Nick was, “Do you mind if I go hard at first?”
It was easy to see the high-powered Lamborghini does not intimidate him. He ripped it so hard Nick started getting edgy in the passenger seat.
“I don’t know why I am laughing like an idiot. I’ve done launches in other stuff at sub-three seconds, like two and a half, but this is different,” he confessed.
We recommend you watch the video below for the final dyno session confirming the numbers.
They'll slap an ‘Angry Sheep’ sticker on their best builds. It is code for aggressive powertrain, meaning it could be pushing well over 1,500 hp (1,521 ps), and it’s best not to ask for a challenge or risk getting humiliated.
Soto invited The Stig to their location to check out some of their high-powered Lamborghinis. The Stig has tested hundreds of Lamborghinis for Top Gear, but Sheepey Race’s build was unlike anything he’s driven before. A 2,500 whp twin-turbo V10 Lamborghini.
The face The Stig made when Sheepey Race’s lead fabricator Nick casually showed him a stage-three (2,600 hp-capable) Lamborghini V10 turbo-kit is priceless. He paused for a second dumbstruck, and asked, “2,600 hp for a street car?”
Nick took him around for a few pulls in one of their aggressive builds. It’s hard not to notice The Stig giggles in anticipation of his turn behind the wheel.
When he finally got behind the wheel, the first question he asked Nick was, “Do you mind if I go hard at first?”
It was easy to see the high-powered Lamborghini does not intimidate him. He ripped it so hard Nick started getting edgy in the passenger seat.
“I don’t know why I am laughing like an idiot. I’ve done launches in other stuff at sub-three seconds, like two and a half, but this is different,” he confessed.
We recommend you watch the video below for the final dyno session confirming the numbers.