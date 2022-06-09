Canadian Rapper Night Lovell's 1,500 HP Twin Turbo Huracan Is a Raging Bull With Gold Bits

If you know anything about Alex Soto of Sheepey Race, you understand he can turn a monster supercar into a track devil. He’s built quite the reputation adding a little spice on supercars and specifically Lamborghinis. If you work on Lamborghinis, you will likely attract some high-profile clientele. Recently, he was lucky enough to work on Canadian rapper Shermar Paul, a.k.a Night Lovell’s 1,500 hp Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan.
Rappers get a lot of bad reps for social misconduct, and they often get misjudged. Night Lovell is unlike any rapper you’ve met. Like all Canadians, he’s down-to-earth, low-key, and humble.
“He’s not a normal rapper. Well, he’s cool, though. He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t do anything,” Soto revealed.
Night Lovell’s music career sort of blew up overnight. He’s famous for his first hit single Dark Night (2014), with more than 62 million views on YouTube. He’s also quite popular in the car scene, not because of his 1,500 hp Lamborghini, but because his music gets featured in many car videos.
In a JUNO Awards interview, ‘rising | NIGHT LOVELL’, he’s captured saying, “It’s weird my music’s always been in car videos. Like, I don’t really know how that started or why it did. But all that does is inspire me because I have a love for cars.”
Sheepey Race did a couple of mods on Lovell’s Huracan, including a twin turbo-kit, a factory gold-plated manifold, a Promax clutch, a Flex-fuel sensor, and line kit install, among others. Soto put it on the dyno, and it did 1,576 hp (1,599 ps) and 1,116 lb-ft (1,513 Nm) of torque at 7,468/7,242 RPMs.
According to Soto, the Canadian rapper wanted to make over 1,500 hp on his Huracan. He doesn’t recommend anything above 1,400 hp on a stock gear because it could break. “You’re going to blow up your transmission, but it’s okay. We’re here to fix it,” he said.
Soto loves Lovell’s Huracan design and vision. It’s deep black and rose gold matte wheels. They still had to add a couple of carbon fiber bits and swap out the calipers before shipping it back to Canada.
