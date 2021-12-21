Lambo Huracan Gets Twin-Turbo Upgrade for Drag Racing Glory, Pulls Wheelies Like Few Can

2 Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for Sale, Do You Really Need Both Kidneys?

How is that possible, you ask? Why, with lots of upgrades for the engine, including a twin-turbocharging conversion . The work was apparently carried out by AMS Performance, given the in-your-face stickers wrapped around its body, and includes many other tuned and new internals.As for the how much it has on tap part, your guess is as good as ours because the tuner has several alternatives in store for the Italian supercar, as well as its German cousin, the Audi R8, and other fast machines. Promising an “OEM-like fit and finish,” according to their official website, while retaining “all factory emission control devices,” the Huracan’s 5.2-liter V10 is capable of pumping out between 800 and 1600 hpWe reckon that the one depicted on the video down below has in excess of 1,500 hp to play with, considering that it is a true beast down the quarter-mile. With a good takeoff, the tuned Huracan is a 7-second car. Not only that, but it can also pull big wheelies, taking the audience, as well as the commentator by surprise, with the latter admitting during one run that he had never seen a Lambo do that, and, truth be told, there aren’t many capable of it out there.Look closely at this black Raging Bull, and you will see that it has drag radials, which help it cope with the massive thrust easier, and a mandatory parachute that slows it down quicker. Now, this would be a good time to wrap it up, so, without further ado, let's move on to the video.