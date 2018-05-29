UGR Secretly Twin-Turbocharged the Lamborghini Huracan Performante to 1,500 HP

While this might be difficult to believe for some, there are aficionados out there who look at the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and see the 640 hp machine as an underpowered contraption. Of course, this is where aftermarket developers step in and it seems that the Raging Bull has already had its output doubled (and more).

The machine you see here features the developer's stage three plus upgrade, which sees the V10 heart of the car churning out 1,150 hp on 93 pump gas and 1,350 hp on MS109 race juice. Note that these figures indicate the power at the wheels, hence the crankshaft output estimate in the title above.What does the build include?

The list of tech goodies fitted to the car consists of a fully built engine with CNC race ported cylinder heads, billet connecting rods, pistons, an upgraded clutch, and billet clutch cages. And, to keep the newfound muscle in check, the setup also involves a JRR MoTeC M1 ECU with boost by gear.



As far as the warranty is concerned, the specialist covers the Stage 3 upgrade for two years or 24,000 miles.



Oh, and let's not forget that the tech wizardry happening under that transparent engine cover doesn't affect the ALA active aero of the car.



Keep in mind that while this Huracan seems to have maintained its dual-clutch tranny, Underground Racing can double the maximum output mentioned above. Nevertheless, the journey beyond the 3,000 hp point requires a sequential tranny and is usually fit for drag racing events. In fact, we've already shown you multiple Huracans (non-Performante models) of the sort doing their thing in both 1/4- and 1/2-mile events