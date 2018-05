Vandalized Lamborghini Aventador "Graffiti" Wrap Looks Brilliant

What's my name ? A post shared by POG (@pogforever) on May 27, 2018 at 6:01am PDT

Pogtador 2.0 epic launch control A post shared by POG (@pogforever) on May 26, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

This Raging Bull gives the impression that it's been touched by one or more graffiti artists, with the V12 animal standing out from a distance.Nevertheless, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine hasn't been vandalized, with its appearance simply being the result of a bold wrap.Now, the heavy social media surfers among you might recognize this as the Lamborghini Aventador belonging to an aficionado nicknamed POG, who likes to share his automotive life with us.In fact, the gearhead calls the machine the Pogtador, with this wrap having delivered the 2.0 take on the supercar.If these nicknames sound a bit familiar, it might be because we've discussed POG's adventures on multiple occasions. For instance, there was the time when used the Italian exotic as an Xbox controller, with the aim being an immersive Forza Motorsport 7 experience.Then again, not all of his adventures were joyful, as, for example, the man lost his Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta to rain and poor road maintenance.We're referring to the crash that most likely killed his Speciale , with the aficionado stating that he wasn't the one behind the wheel.Interestingly, this isn't the first time when we get to show you a "vandalized" Lamborghini Aventador. And the previous time we discussed such a matter, an example of the 700 horsepower animal had been gifted with a... cheater wrap (this is exactly what you think).