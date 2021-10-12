Circuit Superstars Lets You Race on the Top Gear Test Track, Out Now on PC and Xbox

Circuit Superstars is a brand-new top-down racer with a charming look. It reminds me of another game that we’ve recently reviewed: art of rally. In Circuit Superstars, you’ll be racing vehicles across multiple motorsport disciplines such as Rallycross, Open wheel single seaters, SuperTrucks, GT racing, Eurotruck, and many more.
Despite its rather minimalist look, Circuit Superstars promises a very elaborate gameplay formula backed by several pit stop strategies featuring tire degradation, fuel consumption, and damage. So, there’s a lot to take into consideration if you want to be successful in Circuit Superstars.
Equally important is the fact that Circuit Superstars features online multiplayer. You’ll be able to tackle specially curated online multiplayer races of up to 12 players. Also, the game has weekly time trials events where you can challenge friends or other players.
Of course, the goal of the game is to win the Grand Prix, but you won’t be getting close to that if you don’t master all disciplines by conquering each of the single tournaments designed for all 12 categories.
Now let’s talk a bit about the cars and tracks. Circuit Superstars features 12 vehicles at launch, as well as 19 different tracks, set in 13 locations. Each car can be customized to make it look unique thanks to the liveries included.
Circuit Superstars has a special relation with Top Gear, so the game was released with a special, free DLC that offers players the chance to race on the iconic Top Gear Test Track. The track includes the Top Gear “Time Attack” feature, which gives players the opportunity to take to the track in a special Stig costume and hone their skills against true racing heroes: Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean, Jamie Chadwick, Sam Bird, Steve “SuperGT” Brown, Charlie Martin, Jimmy Broadbent, Catie Munnings, Aarava, and Conor Daly.
Fans of the racing genre can pick up Circuit Superstars on either PC (via Steam) or Xbox One. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but a release date has yet to be announced.
Equally important is the fact that Circuit Superstars features online multiplayer. You’ll be able to tackle specially curated online multiplayer races of up to 12 players. Also, the game has weekly time trials events where you can challenge friends or other players.
Of course, the goal of the game is to win the Grand Prix, but you won’t be getting close to that if you don’t master all disciplines by conquering each of the single tournaments designed for all 12 categories.
Now let’s talk a bit about the cars and tracks. Circuit Superstars features 12 vehicles at launch, as well as 19 different tracks, set in 13 locations. Each car can be customized to make it look unique thanks to the liveries included.
Circuit Superstars has a special relation with Top Gear, so the game was released with a special, free DLC that offers players the chance to race on the iconic Top Gear Test Track. The track includes the Top Gear “Time Attack” feature, which gives players the opportunity to take to the track in a special Stig costume and hone their skills against true racing heroes: Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean, Jamie Chadwick, Sam Bird, Steve “SuperGT” Brown, Charlie Martin, Jimmy Broadbent, Catie Munnings, Aarava, and Conor Daly.
Fans of the racing genre can pick up Circuit Superstars on either PC (via Steam) or Xbox One. The game will also be coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but a release date has yet to be announced.