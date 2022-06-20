The Stig (Ben Collins) Will Drive a Lucid Air at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lucid has been promising to introduce the Air Grand Touring Performance on one of the most famous spots for those who love cars: the Hillclimb track used by the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Starting on June 23, we already know who will be at the steering wheel of the electric sedan. It will be the Stig, even if it now makes more sense to call him by his real name, Ben Collins.
If that still does not ring a bell with you, the professional pilot did the stunts for Top Gear with a white helmet and a white suit so that his identity would not matter. Before Collins revealed he was the person behind the character, Michael Schumacker pretended to be the Stig in the first episode of series 13.
The vehicle Collins will introduce is the only Air above 1,000 hp (1,050 hp, to be precise) apart from the Dream Edition Performance. The sold-out EV offered 1,111 hp. The most powerful production Lucid until now was the Air Grand Touring, with 819 hp. As impressive as it is, Lucid is also talking about a trimotor version of the Lucid Air that is still under development. Although it would make more sense to wait for this derivative in Goodwood, we must remember that the company is expanding its presence into European markets.
On May 13, the EV maker opened its first Lucid Studio in Europe in Munich, at Odeonplatz. The company is yet to announce where its first Studio will be in the UK or when it will have an RHD version of the Air to sell in the UK. Considering the Goodwood Festival of Speed stunt with Collins, we bet it will be soon. Presenting the Grand Touring Performance may be more than enough for taking the electric sedan there.
Apart from making a nice introduction of the Lucid Air to the British customers, its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will also create something for the Air with three motors to beat. With only 1,890 meters (1.17 miles) to cross, only a truly impressive machine will manage to beat the time Collins will establish with the Grand Touring Performance. The guys at Edmunds already warned that it is an “undertired” machine in the Range derivative. Hopefully, the Performance iteration solves that – and the trimotor helps us forget about that.
The vehicle Collins will introduce is the only Air above 1,000 hp (1,050 hp, to be precise) apart from the Dream Edition Performance. The sold-out EV offered 1,111 hp. The most powerful production Lucid until now was the Air Grand Touring, with 819 hp. As impressive as it is, Lucid is also talking about a trimotor version of the Lucid Air that is still under development. Although it would make more sense to wait for this derivative in Goodwood, we must remember that the company is expanding its presence into European markets.
On May 13, the EV maker opened its first Lucid Studio in Europe in Munich, at Odeonplatz. The company is yet to announce where its first Studio will be in the UK or when it will have an RHD version of the Air to sell in the UK. Considering the Goodwood Festival of Speed stunt with Collins, we bet it will be soon. Presenting the Grand Touring Performance may be more than enough for taking the electric sedan there.
Apart from making a nice introduction of the Lucid Air to the British customers, its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed will also create something for the Air with three motors to beat. With only 1,890 meters (1.17 miles) to cross, only a truly impressive machine will manage to beat the time Collins will establish with the Grand Touring Performance. The guys at Edmunds already warned that it is an “undertired” machine in the Range derivative. Hopefully, the Performance iteration solves that – and the trimotor helps us forget about that.
This will be epic. We can’t wait to witness what @BenCollinsStig will do with 1,050 horsepower of Lucid electric at the Goodwood Hillclimb. #DreamAhead pic.twitter.com/AgoScq7fzm— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) June 20, 2022