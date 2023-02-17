Tuned Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Drag Races Tuned 340i and RS 3, Prepare to Be Surprised

The fifth generation of the E-Class is on its way out, making room for the W214. The newcomer will reportedly drop V8 engine options in favor of lesser powerplants. The AMG 63 series is believed to adopt a straight-six turbo and plug-in assistance to better its V8-powered forerunner, which is a bit of a downer given that the 3.0-liter sixer isn’t a “one man, one engine” affair.

27 photos Photo: Sam CarLegion / edited by autoevolution