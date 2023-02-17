Tuned Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Drag Races Tuned 340i and RS 3, Prepare to Be Surprised

The fifth generation of the E-Class is on its way out, making room for the W214. The newcomer will reportedly drop V8 engine options in favor of lesser powerplants. The AMG 63 series is believed to adopt a straight-six turbo and plug-in assistance to better its V8-powered forerunner, which is a bit of a downer given that the 3.0-liter sixer isn’t a “one man, one engine” affair.
If the rumor turns out to be true, and it likely will given that the C 63 now comes with a four-cylinder turbo, the W213-generation E 63 is certain to increase in value. We also have to remember that a combustion-only V8 is easier to tune than an electrified I6. The black-painted sedan in the featured clip is the perfect example of how easy it is to squeeze out more power and torque from the hand-assembled V8 that Mercedes refers to as M177.
Pictured at the Dunnville Autodrome next to a tuned RS 3 and a tuned 340i from the F30 generation when the M340i wasn’t yet a thing, the Merc rocks a Stage 2 tune as well as different software for the transmission control unit. Tipping the scales at 4,587 pounds (2,081 kilograms), the 63 S now produces a mammoth 761 ponies and 700 pound-feet (949 Nm) at the crank.
Easily the pokiest and heaviest car of the bunch, the AMG has to face two lighter yet less powerful rivals. The 340i M Performance runs a custom tune, E40 in the gas tank, a less restrictive intake, and hybrid turbos. It makes 550 horsepower at the wheels rather than the crankshaft, with torque estimated at 560 pound-feet (759 Nm).
Noticeably lighter at 3,820 pounds (1,733 kilograms) when it was bone stock, the F30 is joined by an RS 3 with a stage 2 tune, a transmission tune, racing spark plugs, and MPI fuel injectors. Reportedly running on E93, the Audi weighs in the ballpark of 3,600 pounds (1,633 kilograms) while producing 554 horsepower and 527 pound-feet (715 Nm) from a 2.5-liter turbo fiver.
With the numbers laid out on the proverbial table, which do you think it’s faster in the quarter mile? I rooted for the E 63 S before pressing the play button, only to be shocked at how badly the car launched off the start line. It also doesn’t hook up in time to catch up to the 340i M Performance and RS 3, which is why it finished all three dig races dead last. The Audi came in second every time, leaving the six-pot BMW as the undisputed victor.
From a rolling start, on the other hand, the tables turn rather dramatically. Getting on the gas at 32 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) favors the Merc, which immediately pulls away from its rivals. The same thing happens from 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) as well, with the Audi finishing in second place and the Bimmer last. As the saying goes, how the turntables…
Pictured at the Dunnville Autodrome next to a tuned RS 3 and a tuned 340i from the F30 generation when the M340i wasn’t yet a thing, the Merc rocks a Stage 2 tune as well as different software for the transmission control unit. Tipping the scales at 4,587 pounds (2,081 kilograms), the 63 S now produces a mammoth 761 ponies and 700 pound-feet (949 Nm) at the crank.
Easily the pokiest and heaviest car of the bunch, the AMG has to face two lighter yet less powerful rivals. The 340i M Performance runs a custom tune, E40 in the gas tank, a less restrictive intake, and hybrid turbos. It makes 550 horsepower at the wheels rather than the crankshaft, with torque estimated at 560 pound-feet (759 Nm).
Noticeably lighter at 3,820 pounds (1,733 kilograms) when it was bone stock, the F30 is joined by an RS 3 with a stage 2 tune, a transmission tune, racing spark plugs, and MPI fuel injectors. Reportedly running on E93, the Audi weighs in the ballpark of 3,600 pounds (1,633 kilograms) while producing 554 horsepower and 527 pound-feet (715 Nm) from a 2.5-liter turbo fiver.
With the numbers laid out on the proverbial table, which do you think it’s faster in the quarter mile? I rooted for the E 63 S before pressing the play button, only to be shocked at how badly the car launched off the start line. It also doesn’t hook up in time to catch up to the 340i M Performance and RS 3, which is why it finished all three dig races dead last. The Audi came in second every time, leaving the six-pot BMW as the undisputed victor.
From a rolling start, on the other hand, the tables turn rather dramatically. Getting on the gas at 32 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) favors the Merc, which immediately pulls away from its rivals. The same thing happens from 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) as well, with the Audi finishing in second place and the Bimmer last. As the saying goes, how the turntables…