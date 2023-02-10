2022 Subaru WRX Drag Races Hyundai Elantra N, Honda Civic Si Loses Every Time

More on this:

1 E39 BMW M5 Drag Races Alpina Siblings, All Three Sound Incredibly Good

2 New Alfa Romeo C43 F1 Car Breaks Cover Looking Like a “Discount Ferrari”, But It Works

3 Williams F1 Team Unveils New 2023 Livery on Old Race Car and It’s Ok to Be Sick of It

4 BMW M240i xDrive Takes On Audi e-tron GT, Drag Race Ends With One Clear Winner

5 Aston Martin Enters Pikes Peak Hill Climb With a Three-Time Winner on Board