E39 BMW M5 Drag Races Alpina Siblings, All Three Sound Incredibly Good

Codenamed E39, the fourth-generation 5 Series launched in 1995 for the 1996 model year. The M5 followed suit in 1998 with a snarling V8 based on the M62 of the 540i, a high-performance V8 that BMW refers to as the S62.
Discontinued in 2003, the E39-generation M5 ended production with a little over 20,000 units to its name. Precisely 2,595 were specified in right-hand drive. One of those rarefied cars is featured in the clip below with Ben Collins behind the steering wheel. You know, the racer who replaced Perry McCarthy as The Stig on Top Gear.
His four-door luxury sports sedan originally produced 394 horsepower (400 ps) at 6,600 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute. The all-aluminum V8 has certainly lost a few resources in the past two decades, but it still hits all the right notes all the way to 7,000 revolutions per minute.
Tipping the scales at 1,795 kilograms (3,957 pounds), the M5 is flanked by a couple of E39-based Alpina sedans. The B10 V8 and higher-performing B10 V8 S aren’t related to the M5, but the 540i that slots under the M5.
The lightest car of the trio weighs 1,660 kilograms (3,670 pounds), but it’s also the most underpowered of the bunch at 335 horsepower (340 ps) and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque. As for the B10 V8 S, we’re dealing with 30 extra kilograms (66 pounds), more power, and torque.
Currently owned by the Bavarian automaker, the Buchloe-based tuner advertised the B10 V8 S with 370 horsepower (375 ps) and 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) under its belt. As opposed to the M5, both Alpinas use five-speed autos.
In turning the 540i into the B10 V8, the German tuner had to replace the block of the 540i because it couldn’t be overbored to the desired displacement. In addition to gaining 0.2 additional liters, the M62 was treated to more aggressive camshafts, a new crankshaft, lighter pistons, revised ports, and a reprogrammed engine control unit.
During the final year of production for the E39, the B10 V8 S launched with an increased stroke, namely 89 millimeters compared to 85 for the B10 V8. That’s how the displacement grew from 4.6 to 4.8 liters. The list of modifications also includes a redesigned intake system and new piston rings. Other than the badge, you can further tell the B10 V8 S apart from the B10 V8 through its 19-inch wheels compared to 18s for the lesser model.
From a dig, the automatic-equipped Alpinas both launch better than the M5, albeit the B10 V8 is quickly gapped by the M5. The winner, however, is the B10 V8 S driven by Mat Watson. Pictured on a rather wet runway, the B10 V8 S completes the standing quarter mile in 14.6 seconds.
The manual-equipped M5 needs 14.8 seconds, while the B10 V8 settles for third place with an elapsed time of 15.2 seconds. From a rolling start, you’ll have to press play to find out which of these 5ers punches above its weight.
His four-door luxury sports sedan originally produced 394 horsepower (400 ps) at 6,600 revolutions per minute and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque at 3,800 revolutions per minute. The all-aluminum V8 has certainly lost a few resources in the past two decades, but it still hits all the right notes all the way to 7,000 revolutions per minute.
Tipping the scales at 1,795 kilograms (3,957 pounds), the M5 is flanked by a couple of E39-based Alpina sedans. The B10 V8 and higher-performing B10 V8 S aren’t related to the M5, but the 540i that slots under the M5.
The lightest car of the trio weighs 1,660 kilograms (3,670 pounds), but it’s also the most underpowered of the bunch at 335 horsepower (340 ps) and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) of torque. As for the B10 V8 S, we’re dealing with 30 extra kilograms (66 pounds), more power, and torque.
Currently owned by the Bavarian automaker, the Buchloe-based tuner advertised the B10 V8 S with 370 horsepower (375 ps) and 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) under its belt. As opposed to the M5, both Alpinas use five-speed autos.
In turning the 540i into the B10 V8, the German tuner had to replace the block of the 540i because it couldn’t be overbored to the desired displacement. In addition to gaining 0.2 additional liters, the M62 was treated to more aggressive camshafts, a new crankshaft, lighter pistons, revised ports, and a reprogrammed engine control unit.
During the final year of production for the E39, the B10 V8 S launched with an increased stroke, namely 89 millimeters compared to 85 for the B10 V8. That’s how the displacement grew from 4.6 to 4.8 liters. The list of modifications also includes a redesigned intake system and new piston rings. Other than the badge, you can further tell the B10 V8 S apart from the B10 V8 through its 19-inch wheels compared to 18s for the lesser model.
From a dig, the automatic-equipped Alpinas both launch better than the M5, albeit the B10 V8 is quickly gapped by the M5. The winner, however, is the B10 V8 S driven by Mat Watson. Pictured on a rather wet runway, the B10 V8 S completes the standing quarter mile in 14.6 seconds.
The manual-equipped M5 needs 14.8 seconds, while the B10 V8 settles for third place with an elapsed time of 15.2 seconds. From a rolling start, you’ll have to press play to find out which of these 5ers punches above its weight.