We Spent a Few Hours Inside a $207,000 BMW i7 and Now Every Other Car Feels Old

I've probably driven over 400 cars since I first got my driver's license. But not all of them are what you'd call dream machines. Although I've been in and out of RX-7s for almost four years now, I still occasionally think of other Japanese or European sports cars. And I was recently fortunate enough to drive in both a BMW E32 and a Nissan 300ZX. I'll tell you more about that some other time though.

39 photos