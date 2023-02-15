New Honda Civic Type R Drag Races Old CTR, Outcome Is Completely Obvious

In Europe, the Civic is currently available in two flavors. The standard model comes exclusively with a hybrid setup due to emission regulations. The go-faster Civic Type R features a combustion-only powertrain similar to the previous generation, namely a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
Codenamed FL5, the latest and greatest Civic Type R of them all is more powerful and torquier compared to its predecessor, the FK8. The only problem is, the FL5 also happens to be heavier. Pictured in UK specification, the CTRs in the clip below weigh 1,429 kilograms (3,150 pounds) for the new one and 1,328 (2,928) for the FK8.
While on the subject of numbers, the four-cylinder lump that powers the newcomer cranks out 325 ponies and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque on full song compared to 306 ponies and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) for the senior citizen. Five tents of a second quicker to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), the FL5 tops 170 miles per hour (274 kilometers per hour) compared to 167 (267) for the previous generation of the Japanese icon.
From a standstill, the 2023 model doesn’t even break a sweat against its older sibling in the quarter mile. Right off the line, it shows what big of a difference a generation makes. Starting from a roll, on the other hand, is a different story altogether. Rory Reid and Alex Legouix finish neck and neck, which isn’t surprising because the FK8 is obviously lighter. And more affordable to boot.
Racing in a straight line isn’t exactly the specialty of the Civic Type R, though. Japan’s finest hot hatchback is designed to make you smile in the corners. Rory and Alex know this, and the track battle ends rather predictably as well. The fastest lap recorded by the former at the Castle Combe racetrack in Wiltshire is 1:20.20 for the FL5, with the FK8 posting a 1:21.08 with the former BBC Top Gear presenter behind the wheel.
Equipped with both wider and grippier tires from the factory, the FL5 further differentiates itself from the technically similar FK8 by means of wider front and rear tracks and a 1.4-inch longer wheelbase. Honda increased the torsion rigidity of the car as well. Combined with the slight increase in power and torque, it’s no wonder the refreshed Civic Type R smokes the old one on a track.
As opposed to hot hatchbacks of old, the FL5 is quite a bit pricey. Now made in Japan as opposed to the United Kingdom for the FK8, the Civic Type R is priced at a simply staggering £46,995 compared to £33,720 for the hybrid-only Civic. Over in the United States where the Civic doesn’t come as a hybrid, the CTR and Civic five-door hatchback are $43,295 and $25,850, respectively.
