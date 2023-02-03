Honda Issues “Do Not Drive” Warning to Owners of Vehicles Equipped With Takata Airbags

It’s hard to believe that the Takata deadly airbags saga isn’t over yet, 15 years since the first recalls were announced. Many vehicles equipped with suspect airbag inflators are still roaming the streets with an unstable chemical in said inflators. A propellant so aggressive that, upon deployment, shrapnel may be propelled into the cabin at high speed.
Back in November 2022, the peeps at FCA US LLC issued a stop-drive warning to Dodge Challenger, Charger, Magnum, and Chrysler 300 owners. The North American automaker highlighted that many driver-side airbag inflators hadn’t been replaced with new units, airbag inflators that use a safer - as in more stable - propellant. The North American division of Stellantis also highlighted that it has sufficient airbag inflators in stock to meet demand.
Not long after, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed yet another U.S. fatality caused by Takata’s explosive airbags. The 23rd fatality in the United States of America, that is. Shortly after that, the 24th fatality was confirmed. The last two Americans to die from Takata’s killer airbags lost their lives in a Ford Ranger and a Chrysler 300.
Honda issued a stop-drive warning of its own today, but as opposed to the aforementioned, there are no new fatalities to report. On a global level, at least 33 fatalities and more than 400 injuries have been reported thus far.
The “Do Not Drive” warning issued by Honda concerns the 2001 to 2022 model year Accord, just like the one pictured in the gallery, as well as the 2001 to 2002 Civic, 2022 CR-V, 2002 Odyssey, and 2003 Pilot.
The Acura luxury brand hasn’t been forgotten either, with Honda urging 2002 to 2003 Acura 3.2 TL and 2003 Acura 3.2CL owners to get their airbags replaced. In the United States alone, the Japanese automaker estimates that 8,200 of its vehicles still haven’t received the newer and safer inflators.
NHTSA acting administrator Ann Carlson called for owners of subject vehicles to get off their rears and driver their vehicles at the nearest dealership to receive the remedy. Carlson also said that Takata’s inflators pose a 50 percent chance of rupturing in a crash. In other words, it’s not worth gambling one’s life away by refusing to lose a few hours at the dealer.
Replacement parts are more than plentiful as of February 3rd, 2023 according to Honda. The Tokyo-based automaker is much obliged to arrange free towing or mobile repair if possible as well. If needed, free loaner and rental vehicles are also available. How can the owners of subject vehicles find out if their two-decade-old vehicles are really fitted with Takatas?
The Honda and Acura customer service (1-888-234-2138) comes to mind, as does the Japanese automaker’s landing page for Takata airbag inflator recall information. The company further sweetens the deal with a VIN look-up tool. Alternatively, owners can run the vehicle identification number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s site.
