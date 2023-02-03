1994 Toyota Supra Gets Detailed to Perfection, Does Celebratory Burnouts

The fourth generation of the Toyota Supra has become immensely popular and desirable thanks to a certain movie franchise that started as a low-budget thing. Before that movie, the MK4 Supra was an import car like any other, and some people appreciated it enough to modify them to a certain degree.
Nowadays, just saying Supra will get you on an endless rollercoaster regarding prices, and the only thing going down is your jaw when you learn how much an unmolested example gets sold for.
The same may apply to 90s and even early 2000s Civics with low mileage, but deep down everybody knows that all that value that the vehicle had when it was auctioned off is going down the drain if you drive it or modify it, depending on the situation.
The best thing that you can do when getting a car that you desire is to drive it, so maybe do not run off to get the most expensive one out there. Odds are that you might not be able to insure it for how much you paid for it, and this will continue to make you worried, at least in the background of your mind, whenever you are out driving it.
Fortunately, some people can afford these cars and can handle the risk of driving them even if they lose value. One of those people is a friend of Larry Kosilla, the detailing expert that takes time to teach everyone interested in watching how things are done in his workshop.
While he was working on one of his many projects, the owner of a 1994 Toyota Supra with the desirable 2JZ-GTE motor and a manual gearbox popped by. Pete, who is the owner of several vehicles, including this JDM Supra that was converted from its stock automatic to a more desirable six-speed manual, asked Larry to help with refreshing the Supra to its former glory.
Just like any vehicle of that vintage, the paint may be a complicated issue, as it will be thin, and there is a limit as to how much it can be polished before being too far gone. The same applies to the interior, which has a different rhythm of aging, and not all parts are created equal.
Cleaning things like carpets is also a small adventure, as you must remove almost three decades of dust without ruining their original color.
The same challenge applies to upholstery, which involves a pattern that is no longer manufactured, in most cases, so if it is damaged in one way or the other, you will find yourself in a world of hurt trying to track down a replacement. The good news is that it will not require overnight parts from Japan, as shipping fees have gone through the roof on those.
Fortunately, things are easier to manage under the hood, as the materials used there have not changed that much from then to today. The result is then taken for a drive, as all vehicles should be, since that is their meaning in life.
We must also tip our hats to Pete, who knows what to do with old tires if they can still hold air. It is no secret, we are writing about donuts and burnouts, but please be responsible if you do those, and never put someone else in danger because of your antics, it is just not worth the risk.
