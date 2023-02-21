All-New 2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA Scooped, Will Probably Sound Like an Expensive Fridge

A little over a decade ago, when the first details of a premium subcompact four-door from Mercedes surfaced, enthusiasts were hyped at the idea of having a smaller and therefore cheaper alternative to the C-Class, not to mention one with a sloping roofline that makes it look sportier, at the expensive of rear headroom.
However, instead of building it on a rear-biased architecture, which would have made it a real Benz car, they decided to launch it with front-wheel drive. This got them some hate from purists, who rightfully believed all three-pointed star passenger cars should have rear-biased constructions. Some of that hate scattered when the CLA 45 launched, with its ultra-punchy four-banger and all-wheel drive.
The CLA was so well received that they made a second generation. Launched in 2019, it looks like an evolution of its predecessor, with extra tech gear and punchier and more frugal powertrains. The AMG lives on, and so does the Shooting Brake five-door estate. Earlier this year, Mercedes gave it a facelift, albeit a subtle one, and after this, we all know what’s coming, right? Yep, that would be the third generation, which just broke spy cover, with several prototypes caught testing in Europe’s frozen north.
At least one of those testers was electric, hence the lack of tailpipes, and besides the battery-electric powertrain(s), the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA is expected with plug-in hybrids, as well as gasoline units. In all likelihood, the AMG 45 will survive, though it might get some sort of electric assistance, and reports indicate that so will the Shooting Brake. Mind you, if the latter part is correct, then it will be the last one of its kind, as Mercedes is prepping a bloodbath, in case you forgot, scrapping several body styles.
There is nothing much to report on as far as the styling is concerned, because the scooped prototypes had lots of plastic cladding on them, and their entire bodies were wrapped in camouflage. On top of that, the lighting units at both ends are provisional. Still, we can notice the raked windscreen that flows into the sloping roofline. The front and rear overhangs seem to be about the same size, and the space between the axles might have increased a bit. This, combined with the cleverer packaging, should translate to more legroom for backseat passengers.
Mercedes still has another year or so to test and fine-tune the upcoming CLA, as it is understood to premiere in 2024. Thus, we will find out more about the design as the wraps start to gently come off, and the future testers get their production head- and taillights. In the meantime, you can scroll back up and take a look at these prototypes in the photo gallery, and tell us what your first impressions are.
