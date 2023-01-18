2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Facelift Unleashed With New Tech, More Power

Mercedes-Benz will have a refreshed CLA Coupe lineup in showrooms toward the end of 2023, and the changes are enough to get customers excited. The luxury carmaker has finally given a boost to the CLA infotainment package, but there are also important improvements in other areas.
We were analyzing the spy shots of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake prototypes only two weeks ago, trying to figure out the changes under the camo. Now, the German carmakers spilled all the beans, although those wanting to take the plunge and buy a CLA are still in for a long wait. The refreshed CLA will land at dealerships toward the end of the year as a 2024 model. As with the current model, U.S. customers will only be able to buy the coupe version, with the engine options carried over from the 2023 model year.
The luxury market is quite tough to compete in, and the CLA lacked in the tech department to fight the competition. This is no longer the case because the Mercedes-Benz CLA got the latest MBUX tech, complete with two 10.25-inch displays offered as standard, one as the digital instrument cluster and the other as the multimedia touchscreen display. It’s not only the screens but also the improved multimedia interface thanks to the latest-generation MBUX. This is optionally complemented by the Burmester sound system featuring Dolby Atmos spatial sound.
The improved multimedia interface keeps passengers entertained during long road trips, but safety is even more important. Mercedes-Benz acknowledged that and boosted the CLA Driver Assist Package with new functions. The Lane Keeping Assist can now be comfortably controlled using the active steering control. The next-generation Parking Package, equipped standard, supports longitudinal parking and offers 360-degree visualization for camera-assisted parking using 3D images.
The exterior has received cosmetic changes, with the modernized graphics in the LED High-Performance headlamps and the LED taillights as the most important changes. They are offered standard with the 2024 CLA Coupe in the U.S. The new paint colors Hyper Blue (exclusive to the CLA models) and Starling Blue, as well as three additional wheel designs in sizes up to 19 inches, extend the choice for individualization.
Mercedes-Benz has not forgotten about petrolheads and has given the CLA an important upgrade in the drivetrain department. The CLA Coupe is still available as 250 and 250 4Matic variants in the U.S., but the 2.0-liter four-pot engine has received a 13-horsepower boost thanks to a mild-hybrid setup with a 48-volt starter-generator. The total power reaches 221 horsepower as a result.
The AMG CLA 35 variants have received the same treatment, pushing the power to 302 horsepower, again 13 horsepower more than before. The bigger brother AMG CLA 45 S remains non-electrified, but it nevertheless gets a 34-horsepower power boost. More specifically, it now delivers a total of 416 horsepower.
Across the pond, Mercedes-Benz also offers the CLA in the Shooting Brake guise and many more engine options. The CLA Shooting Brake has received an important convenience update with the EASY-PACK tailgate, but other than that, there are no other specific changes to this body style.
