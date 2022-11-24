2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Spied With Nose and Butt Jobs

They may not sell like hotcakes, but Mercedes-Benz is still a firm believer in estate coupes. As a result, they are currently working on giving the second-generation CLA Shooting Brake a mid-cycle refresh.
Pretty much a niche vehicle, unless we count the non-premium Kia Proceed, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake will live on for a few more years and will be slightly updated in order to remain on the competitive side of the market.
Starting on the outside, the facelifted iteration has a new face that is almost identical to the one of its predecessor. In fact, if it wasn’t for the camouflage wrapped around it, it would have probably flown under the radar.
The bumper is all-new, with what appears to be a smaller lower air intake, and likely different trim flanking it. The headlamps were revised too, and chances are that the same applies to the grille, or at least its pattern, because it still has a single horizontal slat, interrupted by the three-pointed star logo. Out back, the lower section of the bumper was new on one of the scooped prototypes, and the taillights were part of the novelties.
Chances are that the interior will be modestly revised in terms of visuals, but tech fans should be thrilled by the latest MBUX system, combining two larger screens, one for the infotainment system and the other one to display the critical information to the driver from behind the steering wheel. It is possible that the trackpad located on the center console, in front of the armrest, will be phased off.
Mercedes-Benz will probably not mess with the powertrain family that much, as most units (or perhaps all) should carry over, maybe with a few tweaks. The AMG models will live on too, and will still sit at the top of the range.
The facelifted CLA is expected to premiere next summer, launching in the sedan body style as a 2024 model stateside. The CLA Shooting Brake will still be a forbidden fruit in our market.
