2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55 Is Limited to Guess How Many Cars in the U.S.?

Mercedes-AMG continues to celebrate its 55th anniversary by expanding its ‘Edition 55’ lineup with the CLA 45 in the United States.
Limited to 55 cars, it is finished in Cosmos Black Metallic, with black chrome on the front grille, rear badges, and tailpipes. It sits on 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and features many other extras.
Some of the gear included is the AMG Aerodynamics Package, comprising the front apron, extra flics, and rear wing, all of which have a glossy black look. They were developed in the wind tunnel, so they do more than just make the car look sportier.
The AMG Night and AMG Night II Packages are on deck too, further enhancing the design that has additional high-gloss accents on the window line, beltline, sill panels, side mirror casings, and on additional elements. The AMG fuel filler cap is in silver chrome, with dedicated lettering.
On the inside, the Affalterbach brand has bedecked the 2023 CLA 45 Edition 55 with two-tone red and black Nappa leather. Wrapped in microfiber, the AMG Performance steering wheel has an ‘Edition 55’ logo on it, and black 12 o’clock marking. The backlit entry sills greet those opening the doors, and the premium subcompact four-door coupe gets dark brushed aluminum trim elements, and special floor mats too.
Included with the sale is a customized indoor car cover in black with silver AMG logo on the upper edge of the windscreen, made from tear-resistant and breathable synthetic fiber fabric, with antistatic inner fabric made of flannel.
Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect a premium over the normal AMG CLA 45, which has an MSRP of $55,900 stateside.
On a final note, the ‘Edition 55’ also includes the A 45, besides the CLA 45, on the other side of the pond. These two models are available to order until December, bumping the cost by €12,614 ($13,181) and €14,280 ($14,922), respectively.
