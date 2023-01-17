2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA Facelift Teased Ahead of January 18 Unveiling

After a lengthy development phase, continued by countless hours of testing in all sorts of environments, the facelifted version of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA is about to be unveiled.
The automaker took to social media recently to announce that the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA will premiere tomorrow, January 18, dropping a shadowy teaser of the four-door coupe, which somewhat reveals the shape of its taillights.
Mind you, there isn’t anything new to report on as far as the teaser image goes, but as we already knew from previous spy shots, the car will have new head- and taillights, as well as new bumpers at both ends. Chances are the grille underwent some updates too, and as usual, the whole package might be sprinkled with restyled wheels, and new colors.
On the inside, the facelifted CLA will follow in the footsteps of the latest iteration A-Class, which premiered back in October. Everything points to an updated center console that no longer hosts the touchpad controller. The latest MBUX infotainment system is likely to be adopted by the premium subcompact four-door coupe, alongside a new steering wheel, and probably a fingerprint sensor as well. Additional equipment might make its way to the list, and perhaps new upholstery and trim, if not standard, at least optional.
The powertrain family should comprise the same units, more or less, some of which were likely be partially electrified. Interested parties will have to choose between the 1.3-liter four-pot, in two outputs, and the 2.0-liter four-banger, reports indicate. At least one diesel will be offered in Europe, as low-revving mills are still popular over there, and look forward to plug-in hybrid drivetrains too.
The Affalterbach brand will still have its way with the 2024 CLA, with models comprising the 35, and 45 (likely the 45 S), all of them featuring front-biased all-wheel drive. The former will get 306 ps (302 hp/225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, and the latter will boast 421 ps (415 hp/310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). The A 35 and A 45 S hot hatchbacks need 4.7 and 3.9 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and their top speeds are capped at 250 and 270 kph (155-168 mph), respectively. Chances are that the AMG CLA variants will retain the same output and torque, and should be a hair slower to 100 kph.
Nonetheless, we will find out everything there is to know about the facelifted CLA tomorrow, when it debuts, or almost everything, because we still don’t know if the hot AMG models will be unveiled at the same time. In case you forgot, the
sedan four-door coupe will be joined by an estate version, the CLA Shooting Brake, featuring the same updates inside and out, and beneath the skin.
