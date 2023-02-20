Sick Chevy S-10 Rocks Orlando's Speedy Dragway With a 6.43s Pass at 216.4 MPH

Frankly, those ladies screaming ‘oh, my God’ is not far from what a lot of people – both in the audience and behind the screens – felt after witnessing this mind-blowing performance.
But what really happened, and why is a truck going at over 216 mph (347+ kph) to post a 6.435s pass such a big deal? Well, let us start with the beginning. First, this is a quarter-mile dragstrip happening that is worth the ages because we are not dealing with a trailer queen – but rather given the style of the competition it needs to be allowed on the streets and able to haul itself and a few spare parts to and from various racing venues.
As such, we are dealing here with Sick the Mag’s Sick Week 2023, presented by Gear Vendors, which took place between February 12 and 17 in an effort to show dragstrip enthusiasts around 350 of “America’s quickest street cars descend on sunny Florida for five days of drag-and-drive competition.” As with previous editions, those who could not take part live in the crazy shenanigans need not worry because the marvels of technology were on their side – along with various vloggers who recounted the most interesting events or flooded the Internet with bundles of full coverage features.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is somewhere in between, as he only got to cover some of the action-packed days of Sick Week 2023. Alas, there is still enough footage to last anyone for days and that made us canvas the offering in search of the best brawls. One of these races – not because of the strength of the rival, unfortunately (which posted an 8.56s pass with a vintage racer), but rather because of the craziness of the main attraction, chronicled the bonkers evolution of a black Chevy S-10 truck that is well prepared for anything you could throw at it on the quarter-mile dragstrip.
And there is no need to take our word for granted as the evolution itself along with the pleased crowd’s reaction and the hyped people on the Orlando Dragway tarmac shows more than enough that this S-10 is one to take into account going forward into the 2023 dragstrip season. But what about the pass? Well, that was shown both in normal style as well as with a few slow-motion effects to better grasp the enormity of the hidden wheelie of a Chevy going 6.435s on the quarter mile and posting a 216.45-mph (348.34-kph) trap speed! All in all, not bad – but we are still going to direct your attention to other Sick Week highlights going on in the D.R.A.C.S. reel, as well, going forward – be sure of that.
