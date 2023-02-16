Twin-Turbo 7.3L Godzilla Fox Body Drags Turbo Chevy V8 S2000, a Monster Wins

Sick the Mag’s Sick Week 2023, presented by Gear Vendors, takes place between February 12 and 17, and dragstrip aficionados will see approximately 350 of “America’s quickest street cars descend on sunny Florida for five days of drag-and-drive competition.”
The nice thing about these types of quarter-mile events is that drivers and their rides must comply with an interesting set of rules that stipulate they need to be legally allowed on the street and able to drive to and from various dragstrips like Orland Speed World or the Bradenton Motorsports Park. That also means people are compelled to move along for the crazy drags, and perhaps not all of them will have the financial backup to gain entry at every venue.
Luckily, there is one easy fix “for allowing those of us who aren’t there to be part of the action,” as a fan racer wisely says: various videographers and their marvelous vlogs are dutifully covering all the shenanigans. Among them is also the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has started the coverage of Sick Week 2023, and we already have some cool matchups from Day One (you can also check out Day Zero stuff in the channel’s video reel).
Chief among them is Cleetus McFarland’s latest ride, a twin-turbo 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 Ford Mustang that has the Fox Body stripped of some of its usual amenities. Like the hood, which had to go the way of the dodo to make way for the humongous twin-turbo assembly and its bullhorn-like exhaust setup. This third-gen Ford Mustang (the legendary Fox Body was produced between 1978 and 1993, it still is a beloved modification platform, clearly) is truly a sight to behold, but the first-ever pass is not all that impressive via a 10.57s ET – though that is mostly because of the low 81.5 mph (131 kph) trap speed.
Of course, the competition is equally bonkers, and Cleetus’ Fox Body had to up its game really quickly to duke it out with a crazy turbo Chevy V8-swapped (according to the description) Honda S2000. The feisty quarter-mile dragstrip action takes place at the 1:05 mark, and one thing is for sure, regardless of the 8.25s (at 157 mph/253 kph) versus 7.78s (at 182 mph/293 kph) result, we can all be sure that a true dragstrip monster won the skirmish. By the way, there are other cool races and matchups featured in the five-minute video, so it’s easy to stay hooked to the action.
Additionally, the second video embedded below is another treat for Blue Oval enthusiasts as it depicts the current world record for the quickest radial pass ever at a drag and drive event - Brett Lasala from Real Street/Team MSR sure knows how to hoon that 6.52s lime Ford Mustang, right?
