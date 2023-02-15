Tesla Plaid Drags 1,000-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S, Doesn’t Break an EV Sweat, Twice

The automotive industry’s fresh new ICE versus EV wars is a new kind of competition, but no matter how much we talk about it, there is nothing like a feisty example to put things into the proper perspective.
Some people will always say that hearing the engine roar to life before every drive, smelling the gasoline at the refill station, and the sight of burnt rubber when a quick shenanigan is involved, will forever remain priceless. Others will claim that saving the planet needs quick and extreme action, so EVs are the new survival lifestyle. Well, they may both be right – in their way.
But others tend to dwell in between, and maybe they switched from feisty ICE cars that were as loud as possible to an EV that is “infinitely more exhilarating to run down the track while being as comfortable a daily as you could ever want.” Such is the case here with the owner of a Tesla Model S Plaid going by the moniker of SBDPlaid on social media, who still loves “bada$$ Ice cars” but also has no problem teaching them a novel EV lesson when ducking out in the safe environment of a racetrack.
This is exactly what happened in the latest feature (uploaded on February 15, embedded below) from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has yet another cool Tesla Model S Plaid catch now that he is back at his favorite venue - the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida. To put things into the proper perspective, the initial skirmish was between the customized (murdered-out-style) Tesla Model S Plaid and a potentially unsuspecting BMW M5 executive high-performance sedan.
Well, it is safe to say by the 9.46s versus 11.35s result that the ICE driver did not even see what EV ‘hit’ him in the quarter-mile passion. Then it was the time (at the 0:37 mark) for the main event, with the Tesla Model S Plaid duking it out for all-out glory with a thoroughly prepared, 1,000-hp (according to the description) Porsche 911 Turbo S. Probably just to make sure the results were fair, the competitors raced twice, and every time the Plaid did not break an EV sweat over claiming 9.45 versus 9.75s and 9.46s versus 9.8s victories.
Alas, there were still enough fans of the channel who believe they would take the Porsche over the Plaid so – luckily for them – the videographer stayed longer at the track, which was at least enough to also catch the modded 911 Turbo S fight off against the mighty R35 Nissan GT-R and finally taking a victory home! Now, far from us to try and imply which one was the better driver, but it does seem like EVs have come a long way in a stunningly short amount of time, right?
