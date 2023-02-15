All-New 2024 Chevrolet Aveo Works on Its Spanish as It Debuts in Mexico

Chevrolet has dropped the first images and details of the new generation Aveo Sedan, which joins the hatchback in Mexico. The two will eventually launch in other South American countries, and in Africa. Made by the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, the 2024 Chevrolet Aveo will also make its way to China, likely wearing the Wuling logo.
Sporting the same face as the hatchback, the all-new Chevrolet Aveo Sedan is a bit longer and has new taillights that kind of send Audi A3 vibes. The exterior design is simple and modern at the same time, with fresh lines running across its body and fake exhaust pipes at the rear. It rides on small aluminum wheels that appear to be 15 inches in diameter, with a bi-tone look, has halogen projector headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, and a grille that mixes chrome and glossy black accents.
You can tell it is still a budget-friendly proposal by the generous ground clearance, small alloys, and the materials used on the inside. The seats have a two-tone gray look to them, and plastic is the dominating material here. The model is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, four-speaker audio, USB reader for music playing, and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The bowtie brand also mentions the automatic air conditioning and folding rear seats for increased hauling.
Safety wise, the 2024 Chevrolet Aveo doesn’t feature that many gizmos, but it is equipped with ABS on all four wheels, disc brakes, tire pressure monitoring system, seatbelt alert, and six airbags. Making parking easier are the reversing camera and the sensors. Power is supplied by a 98-horsepower naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine at the time. Making 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque, it is hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, depending on the configuration.
In Mexico, the all-new Aveo Hatchback will be offered in the LS Manual (for fleet customers only), LT Manual, and LT Plus, and it comes with an exclusive color named the Hello Yellow. The Aveo Sedan will be marketed in the exact same grades. Pricing and full details about it will be announced in due course.
On a final note, if you have to ask even after reading the intro, then the answer is no, it won’t be marketed in the United States at all, where the Malibu remains the automaker’s most affordable passenger car, priced from $25,000. It is joined by the Camaro and C8 Corvette. From here on, it’s all about crossovers and SUVs, starting with the two Bolts, and the Trax, and ending with the Suburban. A generous range of commercial vehicles completes the Chevrolet offering in our market.
You can tell it is still a budget-friendly proposal by the generous ground clearance, small alloys, and the materials used on the inside. The seats have a two-tone gray look to them, and plastic is the dominating material here. The model is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM radio, four-speaker audio, USB reader for music playing, and smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The bowtie brand also mentions the automatic air conditioning and folding rear seats for increased hauling.
Safety wise, the 2024 Chevrolet Aveo doesn’t feature that many gizmos, but it is equipped with ABS on all four wheels, disc brakes, tire pressure monitoring system, seatbelt alert, and six airbags. Making parking easier are the reversing camera and the sensors. Power is supplied by a 98-horsepower naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine at the time. Making 105 pound-feet (142 Nm) of torque, it is hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, depending on the configuration.
In Mexico, the all-new Aveo Hatchback will be offered in the LS Manual (for fleet customers only), LT Manual, and LT Plus, and it comes with an exclusive color named the Hello Yellow. The Aveo Sedan will be marketed in the exact same grades. Pricing and full details about it will be announced in due course.
On a final note, if you have to ask even after reading the intro, then the answer is no, it won’t be marketed in the United States at all, where the Malibu remains the automaker’s most affordable passenger car, priced from $25,000. It is joined by the Camaro and C8 Corvette. From here on, it’s all about crossovers and SUVs, starting with the two Bolts, and the Trax, and ending with the Suburban. A generous range of commercial vehicles completes the Chevrolet offering in our market.