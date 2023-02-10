Supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray Hits the Dyno for Testing, How Much Power Does It Have?

You no longer have to get the Z06 in order to experience much more power from the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, as there are certain tuning companies that would give it more power than the latest Z06. One of them is Hennessey, and their proposal is wrapped up under the H700 package.
If you’re an avid reader of our website, then you know that the H700 bundle of upgrades for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was rolled out a few days ago. However, back then we were too mesmerized by the impressive performance of the blue-collar supercar to notice that the Lone Star State tuner dropped another footage of it, and that one shows it strapped to the dyno.
How much power does this tuned C8 Stingray actually have? The answer lies one mouse-click away, in the video embedded at the end of this story. Nonetheless, before scrolling down, we will remind you that the actual numbers posted by Hennessey are 708 horsepower at 5,900 rpm, or 718 metric horsepower/528 kilowatts, and 638 pound-feet (865 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. One thing that they haven’t mentioned is the new zero to sixty miles per hour (0-97 kph) acceleration time, though it probably needs in the region of 2.5 seconds.
Why that assumption? Well, based on the sprint time of the ‘Vette Z06, from the C8 generation, whose 670 hp and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) produced by the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 allow it to deal with it in 2.6 seconds. It is six tenths of a second quicker down the quarter mile than the stock Stingray, taking 10.6 seconds for it in the dry. The electrified E-Ray drops those numbers by one tenth of a second, and has 655 hp on tap produced by the 6.2-liter V8 of the Stingray and the electric motor that drives the front wheels.
In addition to the healthy power boost over the normal Stingray, which is offered with up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) straight from the factory, the H700 package brings new wheels, 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, red, silver, blue, black, or white livery, a serial-numbered plaque in the engine compartment, and professional installation. Included with the upgrade kit are road and dyno testing, and the bundle is backed up by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
In terms of pricing, getting it requires spending $34,950, which, when combined with the $64,500 MSRP of the C8 Stingray, will make it about as pricey as a brand-new Z06 or E-Ray. You’ll have to decide if Hennessey’s proposal is worth it or not, and before dropping a line down below, you should watch the video, which is almost two minutes long.
