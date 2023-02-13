Here’s the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado WT Up Close and Personal, It’s an Honest Work Truck

One of the most anticipated trucks of 2023, the redesigned Colorado features an evolution of the 31XX platform of the previous-generation Colorado. The Ford Ranger’s main rival follows in the footsteps of the Blue Oval with a four-cylinder turbo. Available in three tunes, the 2.7-liter mill replaces all three choices from before.
Priced at $29,200 excluding destination charge, the Colorado WT obviously comes with the least powerful and least torquey tune. Detailed by Andre Smirnov of The Fast Lane, the base specification in the video below is as close to a base truck as possible, save for a few useful extras.
Work trucks are very different from what blue-collar trucks used to be in the not-so-distant past. For starters, the Colorado in this video comes exclusively as a crew cab with a short bed. Equipped with an optional bed liner and a fancy tailgate, the WT also boasts optional four-wheel drive as opposed to the standard-issue rear drive.
General Motors reportedly designed the 2.7-liter turbo specifically for this application, but alas, that isn’t exactly true. Codenamed L2R in standard tune and L3B for the higher-output versions, the four-cylinder engine is derived from the L3B introduced for the 2019 model year in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The Cadillac CT4 and CT4-V feature it as well.
Different in terms of both software and hardware from the higher-output versions sold under the L3B regular production order code, the L2R is more than adequate for a mid-size pickup. It produces 237 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet (350 Nm) between 1,200 and 4,000 revolutions per minute. An eight-speed automatic box is standard across the board.
Pictured with an unpainted black plastic front bumper, the white-finished Colorado WT is equipped from the factory with 17-inch steelies in Ultra Steel Metallic and 255/65 by 17-inch Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude HT all-season tires designed for light trucks and SUVs. Feature highlights also include the CornerStep rear bumper, push button start, remote keyless entry, a digital instrument cluster, piano black center console garnish, and OnStar.
The digital instrument cluster is a bit of a surprise given that it’s the most affordable Colorado available for the 2023 model year. Even more surprising, the standard infotainment system flaunts an 11.3-inch touchscreen, cordless Apple CarPlay, and cordless Android Auto. The perceived quality of the interior is better than the previous-generation Colorado WT, but don’t expect anything more than cheap materials designed for durability to the detriment of feeling and looking nice.
Manufactured exclusively at the Wentzville assembly plant in Missouri, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado and technically similar GMC Canyon produce up to 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (582 Nm) of torque. When properly equipped for the job, the maximum towing capacity is 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms). The Colorado has the upper hand in terms of maximum payload, sporting 1,684 pounds (764 kilograms) as opposed to the Canyon’s 1,640 pounds (744 kilograms).
