2024 Chevrolet Aveo Revealed With Updated Interior and Exterior, Will Be Sold in Mexico

“At Chevrolet, we continue to find new paths with vehicles that respond to the needs of our customers,” declared marketing manager Wilberto del Angel. “The Aveo five-door hatchback will offer great value within the subcompact segment to maintain customers in this segment and win over more Mexicans, who, in addition to looking for an accessible car, also want an attractive design, connectivity, and safety equipment."No photos of the interior have been published thus far, but we can see a touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and black cloth upholstery are featured as well.The pictured vehicle is the LT, which doesn’t mean too much at first glance. On the other hand, the range-topping version of the sedan-body sibling is also marketed as the LT, albeit the Mexico-based sedan still features the old styling language. This grade comes with a 1.5-liter engine that pumps out 107 horsepower and 104 pound-feet (141 Nm), a five-speed manual transmission, automatic climate control, electric windows fore and aft, buttons on the steering wheel, a 4.2-inch display for the head unit, aluminum wheels, and two frontal airbags (driver and passenger).Turning our attention back to the 2024 model, the hatchback offers no fewer than six airbags, rear parking sensors, and buckle-up alert for both the front and rear occupants. That is everything the Chevrolet brand is willing to share for the time being. Further details regarding standard equipment and pricing will be announced in the first half of next year.