The New Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Has Hot Hatch Power and Six-Digit Price Tag

In theory, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 not exactly new, as it was unveiled almost one year ago. In practice, it is part of the latest generation C-Class, and has just made its way to Australia, where it is eye-watering expensive.
Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG C 43 starts at AU$134,900 (US$93,239), with customer deliveries kicking off shortly, and it is some AU$30,000 (US$20,000+) more expensive than its direct rival from BMW, the slightly less powerful M340i xDrive. And while the Bimmer has 382 hp (387 ps/285 kW) from its turbo’d 3.0-liter straight-six, the Merc has 402 horses (408 ps/300 kW) galloping under the hood.
Sporting the same engine as the ‘45’ series, namely a 2.0-liter straight-four with forced induction that pumps out 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, with 48-volt assistance, the car has a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel drive system. From naught to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kph), the Mercedes-AMG C 43 is a few tenths of a second slower than the M340i xDrive, taking 4.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). Packing a 3.0-liter V6 with 349 hp (354 ps/260 kW), the Audi S4 is just as fast in a straight-line sprint.
A three-stage adjustable electronic stability control is on deck, next to different driving modes that tweak the drivetrain and suspension for different scenarios. The steel spring suspension with adaptive damping is said to combine sporty driving dynamics with comfort over longer journeys, according to the automaker, and for faster cornering, the car was fitted with rear-axle steering as standard. The AMG sports brakes with silver-painted calipers are on stage as well, hugging the ventilated and cross-drilled discs.
Besides the Panamericana grille, dedicated front apron, sporty air intakes in the front bumper, new diffuser, four round tailpipes, and 20-inch wheels, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 has a number of enhancements on the inside too.
Here, we can mention the front sports seats with black or black with red inserts leather, Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with flat-bottom design, aluminum paddle shifters, sports pedals, backlit door sill trims with AMG lettering, and exclusive floor mats, among others. The MBUX infotainment system sports the AMG-specific displays and functions, and so does the instrument cluster. There is a shortcut button for the AMG Dynamic Select drive programs, and a head-up display too, helping drivers keep their eyes on the road.
Future buyers of the new Mercedes-AMG C 43 sports sedan Down Under can specify the optional Performance Ergonomic Package, which brings the AMG Performance Seats with red stitching, and AMG Track Pace with data logger for racetrack use, complete with lap display and sector times, and with other stuff that’s bound to make it even more expensive.
