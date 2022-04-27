2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Has Panamericana Grille and Four Tailpipes, One for Each Cylinder

Mercedes-AMG’s rival to the likes of the Audi S4 and BMW M340i, the 2023 C 43, is here, and it packs a four-cylinder engine with the electric turbocharger technology adopted from Formula 1.
Powering it is the 2.0-liter inline-four, with mild-hybrid assistance and the aforementioned tech. This is the same recipe as in the new SL 43 that debuted earlier this month, yet quite surprisingly, the C 43 is punchier than its open-top sibling.
You see, while the four-banger produces 376 hp (381 ps / 280 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque in the roadster, with a short-term boost of 14 hp (14 ps / 10 kW) provided by the 48-volt system, the C 43’s lump pushes out 402 hp (408 ps / 300 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).
Both models feature a nine-speed automatic transmission that directs the thrust to the rear wheels in the SL and the 4Matic rear-biased all-wheel drive system in the C 43. The latter takes 4.6 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, being 0.3 seconds quicker than the SL 43. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph), though it can be increased to 165 mph (265 kph), and the roadster can keep pushing up to 170 mph (275 kph). The Estate variant, because the new C 43 also comes in this body style, albeit not in North America, is one tenth of a second slower to 62 mph.
Telling it apart from the rest of the new-gen C-Class family is quite easy, as it features the Panamericana grille with vertical slats up front, and a mean-styled diffuser at the rear, with cutouts for the four exhaust pipes. ‘C 43’ and ‘AMG’ logos decorate the body, and it has ‘Turbo Electrified’ badges on the front fenders. The car rides on 18-inch wheels as standard, and customers will be able to order 19- or 20-inch sets as an option.
Dressed in fake leather upholstery and microfiber and adorned by red accents, such as the stitching and seatbelts, the interior also features front bucket seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and AMG-specific functions in the MBUX infotainment system, dedicated drive mode selector, and several other things.
The exclusive suspension setup and rear-wheel steering should make it a peach to drive on twisty roads, and the company can fit it with the ‘AMG Real Performance Sound’ at an extra cost, which, despite the bold name, will fill the cabin with fake noise.
U.S. pricing will be announced in due course, as the first units of the car, in the four-door body style solely, will arrive at dealers later in the year.
