BMW M340i xDrive Goes Pedal to the Metal on the Autobahn, Tops Out Sooner Than Expected

Back in the day, if someone told you they had an M car, you'd have a good chance of guessing what that car was. If the year was 2005, it could have been an M3 E46, an M5 E60/E61, or an M6 E63/E64. If you take a look at BMW's website today, you might be shocked. The German manufacturer now has 11 different M cars on offer plus an additional 17 almost-M ones.

