Brabus Thinks This Mercedes-AMG C 43 Is Worth Nearly $105,000, Do You Agree?

Brabus is better known for tuning high-end Mercedes-AMG cars. However, their work often includes lesser models too, such as the Benz A- and B-Class, and even the Smart ForTwo.
This Mercedes-AMG C 43 is a mid-range project, and since it bears the tuner’s signature, it does cost a lot of money. The listing on Brabus’ website in Germany reveals an asking price of €89,131, or almost $105,000 at the current exchange rates.
Mind you, for a few thousand euros less, you could land a brand new BMW M3 in its home market, where it starts at €82,500 ($96,745), while in the United States, it has an MSRP of $69,900. Also, for the equivalent of over $100,000, you could get almost two brand new M2 Competition Coupes.
So, what makes it that special? The PowerXtra B30-450 tuning upgrade, for instance, which enables the bi-turbo 3.0-liter V6 to kick out 450 PS (444 HP / 331 kW) and 585 Nm (431 lb-ft) of torque. The 60 PS (59 HP / 44 kW) and 65 Nm (48 lb-ft) boost over the stock variant lets it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, and a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed.
Brabus has tweaked the exterior of this C 43 with their own emblems, aftermarket diffuser, and Monoblock S wheels. The latter measure 7.5x19 and 8.5x19 inches front and rear respectively, and were wrapped in 225/40 and 255/35 Pirelli tires.
The interior won’t blow your mind either in terms of updates, as the only things new are the aluminum pedals and door lock pins, illuminated scuff plates, and custom floor mats. The car isn’t brand new, as it has 1,938 km (1,204 miles) on the clock.
So, if you could afford to spend over $100,000 on a vehicle, what color would your sports car / sedan be?
