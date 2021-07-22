UK’s Smart EQ ForTwo Racing Green Costs More Than a 2021 Ford Mustang in the US

More on this:

1 Artist Makes 6x6 smart fortwo Pickup Truck Because... Well, We Challenged Him To

2 2018 smart fortwo EQ Is a Cute, Simple and Deeply Flawed Electric Car

3 smart fortwo Tuned by Aspec Has AMG-Like Grille and Active Exhaust

4 2017 smart fortwo Gets Brabus Sport Package For U.S. Market, No Extra Power

5 Regular Car Reviews: smart fortwo Is for Pretentious People