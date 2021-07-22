UK’s Smart EQ ForTwo Racing Green Costs More Than a 2021 Ford Mustang in the US

Smart has officially opened the order books for the EQ ForTwo Coupe Racing Green Edition in the United Kingdom. The two-seater, zero-emission city car brings exclusive touches, some of them signed by Brabus, and it is quite expensive.
Pricing kicks off at £25,495 ($35,428) on-the-road, including the £2,500 ($3,414) local government grant. For that kind of money, one could get a brand new 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost in the United States, which is available from $27,205, or for a bit more, a 2021 Toyota Avalon that carries an MSRP of $36,125.
Exterior highlights include the exclusive Racing Green Metallic paint finish, 16-inch Brabus Monoblock XI black alloy wheels with silver undercut, LED headlamps, and panoramic glass roof.
Brabus has also signed the tailormade hand-stitched leather seats, wrapped in Cognac Nappa leather with Racing Green stitching. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheels sports the same finish and has double stitching.
The tuner’s branding can be found on the door sills, handbrake lever, gearshifter, and sports pedals. On top of that, the cabin of the Smart EQ ForTwo Racing Green Edition has carbon fiber-look trim on the center console, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Power comes from an electric motor that generates 82 horsepower and drives the rear wheels via a single speed transmission. Top speed is electronically capped at 81 mph (130 kph).
The 96-cell lithium-ion battery, with a standard 22 kW on-board charger, gives it a range of around 70 miles (113 km). The battery can be juiced up in less than 6 hours at a home wall box, and supports rapid charging too, taking less than 40 minutes from 10 to 80%.
On a related note, the ForTwo Coupe is offered from £20,350 ($27,788) in the UK, and the Cabrio starts at £22,770 ($31,093). The roomier ForFour kicks off at £20,945 ($28,601).
