3 Old V12 Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G 65 Is Big, Dangerous, Yet Utterly Cool

More on this:

Brabus Would Sell You a Tuned Mercedes S 500 for $350K, Because They Can!

Whether it is a Benz, an AMG or even a Smart, anything that bears the Brabus nameplate is one expensive ride. Case at hand, meet the new-gen Mercedes S-Class mildly modified by the famed tuner, which was shown earlier this year and is now listed on their official website. 24 photos HP (435 PS / 320 kW ) straight from the factory.



But



Said to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, the



Fine leather upholstery in a two-tone design has been used for the cockpit, in combination with the Alcantara headliner, pillars, and sun visors. Additional accents and the tuner’s logos further decorate the cabin of this S-Class that otherwise features the AMG Line, Night Package, auxiliary heating, heated and cooled front and rear seats, MBUX infotainment system, head-up display with augmented reality, and Burmester premium audio.



The car has 33 miles (53 km) on the odo, and can be yours today, if you dare pay the asking price.



Meanwhile, you could get the S 500 from $109,800 in the United States, or the S 580 from $116,300. The The flagship sedan is on sale in Germany for €293,464.71, equaling to $345,770 at the current exchange rates, the ad reveals. It is in the S 500 specification, meaning that the 3.0-liter mild-hybrid inline-six engine produces 429(435 PS / 320) straight from the factory.But this is a Brabus , and an eye-watering expensive one, so they have massaged the lump to deliver 493 HP (500 PS / 368 kW). The powerXtra B50-500 kit for the S 500 has also boosted the thrust by 52 lb-ft (70 Nm), as it now stands at 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque.Said to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, the body kit includes the front spoiler lip, skirt add-ons, and rear bumper insert. The S 500 also features black-chrome exhaust pipes, shadow gray look for the chrome accents, Brabus logos, and 21-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/35 front and 305/30 rear tires. Complementing the revised stance is the Brabus suspension module.Fine leather upholstery in a two-tone design has been used for the cockpit, in combination with the Alcantara headliner, pillars, and sun visors. Additional accents and the tuner’s logos further decorate the cabin of this S-Class that otherwise features theLine, Night Package, auxiliary heating, heated and cooled front and rear seats, MBUX infotainment system, head-up display with augmented reality, and Burmester premium audio.The car has 33 miles (53 km) on the odo, and can be yours today, if you dare pay the asking price.Meanwhile, you could get the S 500 from $109,800 in the United States, or the S 580 from $116,300. The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has an MSRP of $184,900.